SMI 10’488 0.0%  SPI 12’991 0.0%  Dow 29’872 -0.6%  DAX 13’290 0.0%  Euro 1.0824 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’512 0.1%  Gold 1’808 0.0%  Bitcoin 17’039 -2.3%  Dollar 0.9084 -0.3%  Öl 48.9 2.1% 
26.11.2020 01:37:00

Lightspeed Announces Closing of Acquisition of ShopKeep

Landmark deal cements Lightspeed as a category leader for complex SMBs in the United States as economy undergoes unprecedented digital acceleration

MONTREAL, Nov. 25, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE: LSPD) (TSX: LSPD), a leading provider of cloud-based, omnichannel commerce platforms, today announced the closing of the previously-reported acquisition of ShopKeep Inc. (ShopKeep), a leading cloud commerce platform provider based in New York City. Lightspeed finalized the acquisition for consideration of $145.2 million in cash and the issuance of 7,437,397 subordinate voting shares in the capital of Lightspeed, subject to customary post-closing adjustments. Lightspeed has also assumed ShopKeep's stock option plan, with the outstanding stock options thereunder converting into options to purchase 1,254,534 subordinate voting shares in the capital of Lightspeed.

Lightspeed POS Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Lightspeed POS Inc.) (CNW Group/Lightspeed POS Inc.)

With the closing of this acquisition, Lightspeed now serves over 100,000 customer locations worldwide, generating approximately $33 billion in gross transaction volume1 annually, in each case as of September 30, 2020. 

RBC Capital Markets acted as advisor to Lightspeed on the transaction.

About Lightspeed

Lightspeed (NYSE and TSX: LSPD) powers complex small and medium-sized businesses with its cloud-based, omnichannel commerce platforms in over 100 countries. With smart, scalable and dependable point of sale systems, Lightspeed provides all-in-one solutions that drive innovation and digital transformation within the retail, hospitality and golf industries. Its product suite enables SMBs to sell across channels, manage operations, engage with consumers, accept payments and ultimately grow their business.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Lightspeed is trusted by favorite local businesses worldwide, where communities go to shop and dine. Lightspeed has staff located in Canada, USA, Europe, and Australia.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may include forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions and are identified by words such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates" or similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Such statements are based on current expectations of the Company's management and inherently involve numerous risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, including economic factors. A number of risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, including, among other factors, those risk factors identified in our most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, under "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Information Form, and in our other filings with the Canadian Securities regulatory authorities and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Committee, all of which are available under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors carefully when making decisions with respect to Lightspeed's subordinate voting shares and not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are not guarantees of future performance and, while forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions that the Company considers reasonable, actual events and results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made by the Company. Except as may be expressly required by applicable law, Lightspeed does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

_____________________________________________________________________

1Gross transaction volume means the total dollar value of transactions processed through Lightspeed's and ShopKeep's cloud-based SaaS platform in the period, net of refunds, inclusive of shipping and handling, duty and value-added taxes. It does not represent revenue earned by Lightspeed and ShopKeep. 

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lightspeed-announces-closing-of-acquisition-of-shopkeep-301180851.html

SOURCE Lightspeed POS Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swisscom 480.50
1.37 %
Part Grp Hldg 955.20
0.97 %
Novartis 80.98
0.88 %
Nestle 101.94
0.16 %
Zurich Insur Gr 377.90
0.03 %
CS Group 11.76
-0.76 %
Swiss Life Hldg 411.80
-1.01 %
UBS Group 13.25
-1.12 %
Swiss Re 84.60
-1.12 %
Sika 225.70
-1.14 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

25.11.20
Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
25.11.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.50% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
25.11.20
SMI wartet auf den Befreiungsschlag
24.11.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 5.90% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Roche Holding AG, Novartis AG, Lonza Group AG
24.11.20
Konjunkturdaten und Black Friday im Blick | BX Swiss TV
24.11.20
Can Supply Keep Pace With Any Demand Spike in 2021?
20.11.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Air France - KLM, Lufthansa
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

25.11.20
Schroders: Geschäftsimmobilien - "Neue Normalität" oder zurück zur alten Welt?
24.11.20
Schroders: Die kurzfristigen wirtschaftlichen Folgen des Klimawandels
23.11.20
Schroders: #TheZero
mehr
Konjunkturdaten und Black Friday im Blick | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nestlé verkauft Yinlu an chinesische Food Wise - Nestlè-Aktie unbewegt
Relief-Kandidat RLF-100 zeigt gute Resultate in Corona-Nachbehandlung - Relief-Aktie gibt Gewinne ab
Musk: Tesla-Werk bei Berlin wird weltgrösste Batteriefabrik - Tesla-Aktie schliesst mit neuem Rekord
CS-Aktie in Grün: Credit Suisse mit Wertberichtigung - Aktien und Schwellenländeranleihen im Fokus
Novartis-Aktie etwas stärker: Novartis setzt auf die eigene Pipeline und lanciert Aktienrückkaufprogramm - Sandoz-Stellung betont
US-Börsen schliessen kräftig im Plus - Dow mit neuem Rekord -- SMI schliesst etwas höher -- DAX beendet Handel fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich vorrangig stärker
"Zu viele Bullen am Markt" - Starinvestor Jim Cramer betont Ernst der Lage an den Märkten
Wieso der Euro zum US-Dollar und Franken zulegt
Ex-Microsoft-Mitarbeiter ergaunert 10 Millionen Dollar - mit Hilfe von Bitcoins
3. Quartal 2020: So setzt sich das Portfolio von Hedgefonds-Legende David Einhorn zusammen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street uneinheitlich -- SMI schliesst stabil -- DAX gab Gewinne letztlich ab -- Asiens Börsen vorrangig stärker
An der Wall Street waren die Vorzeichen unterschiedlich. Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich zur Wochenmitte um die Nulllinie. Der deutsche Leitindex konnte seine Aufschläge nicht verteidigen. In Asien waren am Mittwoch vor allem Gewinne beobachtet.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit