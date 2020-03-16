Lighting e Fair 2020 will be launched for the first time on March 18

ZHONGSHAN, China, March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The lighting industry may see lower-than-expected sales growth in spring due to COVID-19. In order to alleviate trade problems, step up operations for lighting manufacturers and enhance cooperation between exhibitors and visitors, the "Lighting e Fair 2020" scheduled fromMarch 18-20 on Denggle.com- the Fair's B2B website, will be launched for the first time.

Director of Foreign Trade Department of the Ministry of Commerce, Li Xingqian, said thatit has become the new trend for the lighting industry to find factories, customers and services online. Given the booming economy, the Fair has adopted a new exhibition model – the Guzhen Lighting Online Exhibition.

Through online exhibitions and visits, matchmaking, live streaming procurement and online lectures, the Lighting Fair enables exhibitors and visitors to be closely connected, thus promoting brand and industry development even when COVID-19 epidemic has not passed.

Seamless Connection and Negotiation over the Channel at Online Exhibition

"Denggle.com" is a one-stop B2B lighting trade platform launched by the authorities in Guzhen, the "Lighting Capital of China," connecting the exhibition and exhibits online, providing intelligence services for online inquiries, purchase demand, business matchmaking, industry news, pre-registration, electronic conference journaling, conference registration and conferences. This will create a novel and impressive Lighting Fair experience.

Online Exhibition Highlights

1. More quality brands and enterprises. In response to the "Ten Policies to Help Enterprises Resume Operations" and under the guidance of the Guzhen Township People's Government of Zhongshan, the following preferential policies have been issued.

There are currently 3,000 quality manufacturers on Denggle.com, which cover the entire industry chain with their high-performance exhibits, such as indoor decorative lighting, residential lighting, commercial lighting, LED lighting and technology, outdoor lighting, special lighting, equipment, machines, testing tool and materials. Most of the exhibits are new features and indicate the industry trends of 2020.

2. New section for precise matchmaking with the new EZBuye- Denggle.com inquiry system, buyers need only provide information about the product required and a specialist will find the best match from global quality manufacturers. The qualification certificates and professional matchmaking aim to provide assurance to buyers and save time for product selection. With precise matchmaking, enterprises can also lower their costs to find satisfied buyers.

3. Mini-program for business negotiations. Connecting with the website, this WeChat mini-program provides services such as Fair overview, exhibitor search, brand promotion, potential customer acquisition, business matchmaking and online negotiations. The exhibition service, exhibitor and exhibition information are interconnected to achieve a convenient and ambitious Fair.

4. New business model – live streaming. In addition to online negotiation, visitors or exhibitors can also take part in online purchases and lectures held by the organizers. From March 18-20, visitors can gain a deeper understanding of the merchants on "Denggle.com," along with the anchors who present hot, top quality products, as well as the most powerful brands.

5. Online lectures – Lighting Insights Live Broadcast. During the event, industry experts will brainstorm online to discuss future market trends, technology, data and corporate development, with a focus on hot issues to boost the industry, upgrade it and ensure enterprise growth.

The Lighting Fair will always bear in mind its Spring Date on March 18 each year. Visitors are welcome to the first Guzhen Lighitng Fair Online Exhibition on Denggle.com from March 18-20.

*Please note the 25th China (Guzhen) International Lighting Fair has been postponed due to the outbreak of COVID-19. The rescheduled date will be announced officially in due course.

