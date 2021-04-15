LightAir IonFlow fights the spread of COVID-19

STOCKHOLM, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LightAir IonFlow virus inhibitor is scientifically and independently proven on viruses in the air and on surfaces, and together with the development of vaccines, can actively contribute to halting the spread of COVID-19.

New tests from a leading European research institute, IrsiCaixa, show that LightAir's IonFlow technology destroys engineered SARS-CoV-1 and SARS-CoV-2 viruses in drop form on surfaces. This additional evidence extends the earlier findings of a seven-year scientific study from Karolinska Institute, which showed the technology's effectiveness against aerosols and how it destroys airborne viruses and greatly reduces the spread of infections.

The new tests measured out various versions of engineered viruses - pseudoviruses - that mimic the entry of specific corona viruses into cells. The conclusion is that IonFlow technology has a clear inhibition on viral entry when viruses are present in droplet form on exposed surfaces. The ultrahigh-density ionization process attacks the protective protein shell of the virus, thus neutralizing it: preventing it from attaching to, and infecting, human cells.

"IonFlow continuously attacks the virus in the air and on surfaces, while destroying its infectious capabilities. It is great that we now have supplemented the previous in-depth study from the Karolinska Institute, which so clearly shows how our technology prevents the spread of a number of viruses," says Lars Liljeholm, CEO of LightAir. "Providing pharmaceutical treatments and creating vaccines is important. But it's not only about that. Innovative technology is also clearly a part of any answer to pandemic viruses. We're proud to provide a proven solution for reducing infections in offices, schools, homes and other shared spaces."

Currently, more than 250,000 IonFlow units have been installed globally. A single unit generates approximately 30 billion electrons per second, which transform into negative ions when they meet oxygen molecules in the air. This electron production results in a concentration of more than 19 million negative ions per cm3, sufficient to continuously disinfect about 50m2 of indoor space.

"The virus inhibition provided by LightAir IonFlow, in combination with the medical-grade air purification of the LightAir CellFlow, creates an unbeatable path for a responsible re-opening of offices and schools," says Rob Jansen, founder and CEO of Habitat Solution, distributor of LightAir in the Benelux region. "Indoor air quality is extremely important for all of us, not least during the ongoing pandemic. But since it also affects quality of life and health aspects in general, as well as our energy and productivity levels, air purification will be at the top of the agenda for years to come."

