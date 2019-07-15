Ligand to Report Second Quarter 2019 Results on July 30th

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: LGND) announced today plans to report second quarter 2019 financial results on July 30, 2019. Ligand’s CEO John Higgins, President and COO Matt Foehr, and Executive Vice President and CFO Matt Korenberg will host the conference call.

Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call

What: Ligand conference call to discuss financial results and provide general business updates When: Tuesday, July 30, 2019 Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern time (6:00 a.m. Pacific time) Conference Call: (833) 591-4752 within the U.S. (720) 405-1612 outside the U.S. Conference ID - 1997313 Webcast: Live conference call webcast and replay accessible at www.ligand.com

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies discover and develop medicines. Our business model creates value for stockholders by providing a diversified portfolio of biotech and pharmaceutical product revenue streams that are supported by an efficient and low corporate cost structure. Our goal is to offer investors an opportunity to participate in the promise of the biotech industry in a profitable, diversified and lower-risk business than a typical biotech company. Our business model is based on doing what we do best: drug discovery, early-stage drug development, product reformulation and partnering. We partner with other pharmaceutical companies to leverage what they do best (late-stage development, regulatory management and commercialization) to ultimately generate our revenue. Ligand’s Captisol® platform technology is a patent-protected, chemically modified cyclodextrin with a structure designed to optimize the solubility and stability of drugs. OmniAb® is a patent-protected transgenic animal platform used in the discovery of fully human mono- and bispecific therapeutic antibodies. The Vernalis Design Platform (VDP) integrates protein structure determination and engineering, fragment screening and molecular modelling, with medicinal chemistry, to enable success in novel drug discovery programs against highly-challenging targets. Ligand has established multiple alliances, licenses and other business relationships with the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies including Amgen, Merck, Pfizer, Gilead, Janssen, Baxter International and Eli Lilly. Follow Ligand on Twitter @Ligand_LGND.

