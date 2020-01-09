Ligand to Report 2019 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results on February 6th

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: LGND) announced today plans to report 2019 fourth quarter and full year financial results on February 6, 2020. Ligand’s CEO John Higgins, President and COO Matt Foehr and Executive Vice President and CFO Matt Korenberg will host the conference call.

2019 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings Conference Call

What: Ligand conference call to discuss financial results and provide general business updates Date: Thursday, February 6, 2020 Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) Conference Call: Dial (833) 591-4752 within the U.S. Dial (720) 405-1612 outside the U.S. Conference ID is 1150048 Webcast: Live conference call webcast and replay accessible at www.ligand.com

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies discover and develop medicines. Our business model creates value for stockholders by providing a diversified portfolio of biotech and pharmaceutical product revenue streams that are supported by an efficient and low corporate cost structure. Our goal is to offer investors an opportunity to participate in the promise of the biotech industry in a profitable, diversified and lower-risk business than a typical biotech company. Our business model is based on doing what we do best: drug discovery, early-stage drug development, product reformulation and partnering. We partner with other pharmaceutical companies to leverage what they do best (late-stage development, regulatory management and commercialization) to ultimately generate our revenue. Ligand’s OmniAb technology platform is a patent-protected transgenic animal platform used in the discovery of fully human mono- and bispecific therapeutic antibodies. The Captisol® platform technology is a patent-protected, chemically modified cyclodextrin with a structure designed to optimize the solubility and stability of drugs The Vernalis Design Platform (VDP) integrates protein structure determination and engineering, fragment screening and molecular modeling, with medicinal chemistry, to help enable success in novel drug discovery programs against highly-challenging targets. Ligand has established multiple alliances, licenses and other business relationships with the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies including Amgen, Merck, Sanofi, Pfizer, Janssen, Takeda, Baxter International and Eli Lilly. For more information, please visit www.ligand.com.

