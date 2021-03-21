SMI 10’945 -0.3%  SPI 13’862 0.0%  Dow 32’628 -0.7%  DAX 14’621 -1.1%  Euro 1.1091 0.3%  EStoxx50 3’837 -0.8%  Gold 1’750 0.8%  Bitcoin 54’388 1.6%  Dollar 0.9297 0.3%  Öl 64.5 2.5% 

21.03.2021 08:22:00

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of STAY, FI, GNMK, NTEC, RMBL, and SLGG

NEW YORK, March 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAY)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of STAY to a joint venture between funds managed by Blackstone Real Estate Partners and Starwood Capital Group for $19.50 per share in cash.

If you are a STAY investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.

Frank's International N.V. (NYSE: FI)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of FI and Expro Group.

If you are a FI investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNMK)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of GNMK to Roche for $24.05 per share in cash.

If you are a GNMK investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.

Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: NTEC)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of NTEC with Decoy Biosystems, Inc. Upon completion of the merger, former Decoy stockholders are expected to own approximately 75% of the combined company, and Intec shareholders are expected to own approximately 25% of the combined company, on a fully diluted basis.

If you are a NTEC investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.

RumbleOn, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of RMBL and RideNow.

If you are a RMBL investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGG)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of SLGG with Mobcrush Streaming. Under the proposed transaction, shareholders of Mobcrush will receive 0.528 shares of Super League per share.

If you are a SLGG investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2021 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.  The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C., 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780.  Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.
Phone:  516-493-9780
Facsimile: 516-280-7376
Email: info@jlclasslaw.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lifshitz-law-firm-pc-announces-investigation-of-stay-fi-gnmk-ntec-rmbl-and-slgg-301252450.html

SOURCE Lifshitz Law Firm

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

19.03.21 Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
19.03.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Tesla, Volkswagen
19.03.21 Powell-Impulse bereits verpufft
19.03.21 In Blockchain investieren, aber wie? | BX Swiss TV
19.03.21 Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Abprall an oberer Trendkanalbegrenzung / EUR/USD – Neue Aufwärtsbewegung?
18.03.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Procter & Gamble Co, Colgate-Palmolive Co, Kraft Heinz Co
mehr

https://youtu.be/jTMgZiH60KE

Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV Nima Pouyan, Head of Switzerland & Liechtenstein ETF bei Invesco Asset Management (Schweiz) AG. Im Interview mit David Kunz erläutert Nima Pouyan, was genau hinter dem ersten Blockchain ETF am Markt steckt. In Zusammenarbeit mit Elwood, einem Crypto Assetmanager, nimmt Invesco die gesamte Blockchain-Infrastruktur unter die Lupe und gestaltet mit Indices und einem ersten ETF die Kryptowelt mit.

In Blockchain investieren, aber wie? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Barrick Gold-CEO zuversichtlich für Zukunft des Goldpreises
Citibank: Bitcoin ist der "Polarstern im Bereich der digitalen Assets"
Nach Verkauf von Rieter-Aktien: Michael Pieper will keine weiteren Beteiligungen an Arbonia, Feintool & Co. verkaufen
Darum gerät der Euro erneut unter Druck - zum Franken stabil
KW 11: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
Drei Airline-Aktien im Fokus: Deutsche Bank-Analyst sieht Einstiegschance bei Fluggesellschaften
Geschäftsleiter der Genossenschaft Migros Basel gestorben
Visa-Aktie knickt ein: US-Justizministerium ermittelt offenbar gegen Visa
Börsengang rückt näher: Coinbase könnte mit Milliarden-Bewertung Rekord-IPO landen
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit