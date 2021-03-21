Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of CATM, JCS, CTB, CLGX, CNIG, CUB, FFG and HMSY

NEW YORK, March 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ: CATM)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of CATM for $35.00 per share.

Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCS)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of JCS and Pineapple Energy, LLC.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE: CTB)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of CTB to GT for $41.75 per share and a fixed exchange ratio of 0.907 GT shares per CTB share.

CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of CLGX for $80.00 per share.

Corning Natural Gas Holding Corporation (OTCQX: CNIG)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of CNIG to an affiliate of Argo Infrastructure Partners, LP for $24.75 per share.

Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of CUB for $70.00 per share.

FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of FFG to Farm Bureau Property & Casualty Insurance Company for $56.00 per share.

HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: HMSY)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of HMSY to Gainwell Technologies for $37.00 per share.

