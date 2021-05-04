SMI 11’119 0.9%  SPI 14’284 0.7%  Dow 34’113 0.7%  DAX 15’236 0.7%  Euro 1.0992 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’000 0.6%  Gold 1’792 0.3%  Bitcoin 52’055 0.7%  Dollar 0.9110 -0.2%  Öl 67.7 0.6% 
04.05.2021 04:20:00

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of BMTC, WSFS, CAHC, CBAN, SCSG, INDB, EBSB, INSW, DSSI, MCAD, VER and O

NEW YORK, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: BMTC) - WSFS Financial Corp. (NASDAQGS: WSFS)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of BMTC to WSFS for 0.90 WSFS shares per BMTC share.

If you are a investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: CAHC)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of CAHC to LumiraDx Limited.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQGS: CBAN) – Southcrest Financial Group, Inc. (OTC: SCSG)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of CBAN to SCSG.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQGS: INDB) – Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQGS: EBSB)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of INDB to EBSB.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

International Seaways, Inc. ("International Seaways") (NYSE: INSW) – DSSI Diamond S Shipping (NYSE: DSSI)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of DSSI and INSW.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: MCAD)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of MCAD with Better Therapeutics, Inc.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Vereit, Inc. (NYSE: VER) - Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of VER and O in which VER shareholders will receive 0.705 O shares per VER share.

If you are investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.

