SMI 10’524 -0.2%  SPI 13’104 -0.1%  Dow 30’179 -0.4%  DAX 13’631 -0.3%  Euro 1.0822 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3’546 -0.4%  Gold 1’882 -0.2%  Bitcoin 20’337 0.8%  Dollar 0.8832 -0.1%  Öl 52.4 1.7% 

Bitcoin steigt erstmal über 20‘000 US-Dollar! Jetzt Bitcoin handeln! -w-
20.12.2020 03:24:00

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of ANH, RC, CPAH, GIK, MTSC, WORK, CRM, TGC, UROV, and WDR

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE: ANH) - Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of ANH to RC for 0.1688 RC shares per share.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.

CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ CM: CPAH)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of CPAH to Alianza, Inc. for $3.49 per share.

If you are a CPAH investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.

GigCapital3, Inc. (NYSE: GIK)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with GIK'S agreement to merge with Lightning Systems, Inc.

If you are a GIK investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ GS: MTSC)  

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of MTSC to Amphenol Corporation for $58.50 per share.

If you are a MTSC investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WORK) - salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of WORK to salesforce.com, Inc. for $26.79 in cash and 0.0776 CRM shares per share.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Tengasco, Inc. (NYSE: TGC)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of TGC with Riley Exploration–Permian, LLC. 

If you are a TGC investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ GS: UROV)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of Urovant to Sumitovant Biopharma Ltd. for $16.25 per share.

If you are a UROV investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE: WDR)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of WDR to affiliates of Macquarie Asset Management for $25.00 per share.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2020 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.  The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C., 821 Franklin Avenue, Suite 209, Garden City, New York 11530, Tel: (516)493-9780.  Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:
Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.
Phone:  516-493-9780
Facsimile: 516-280-7376
Email: info@jlclasslaw.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lifshitz-law-firm-pc-announces-investigation-of-anh-rc-cpah-gik-mtsc-work-crm-tgc-urov-and-wdr-301196384.html

SOURCE Lifshitz Law Firm

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Alcon 57.52
0.81 %
Givaudan 3’697.00
0.79 %
Nestle 102.30
0.71 %
Swisscom 472.70
0.47 %
Roche Hldg G 309.95
0.37 %
CieFinRichemont 80.06
-0.89 %
Swiss Life Hldg 404.90
-1.00 %
CS Group 11.18
-1.19 %
Novartis 80.51
-1.24 %
Part Grp Hldg 998.60
-1.37 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

18.12.20
Vontobel: BRC auf E-Autobauer mit 50% Barriere und nur 6 Monate Laufzeit
18.12.20
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Neuer Rücklauf? / EUR/USD – Oberer Trendkanal erneut erreicht
17.12.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Zur Rose Group AG
17.12.20
Fundplat: Mountain Talks – was hat es damit auf sich? | BX Swiss TV
17.12.20
SMI erwacht aus Dornröschenschlaf
14.12.20
Fertilizer Monthly Update ‒ December 2020
11.12.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Logitech, UBS
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

18.12.20
Schroders: Die Nachhaltigkeitsstrategie Grossbritanniens nach dem Brexit
17.12.20
Schroders: Wird Bidens Wiederbeitritt zum Pariser Klimaabkommen zum Handeln bewegen?
15.12.20
Schroders: Warum sich eine langfristige Orientierung für Anleger auszahlt
mehr
Fundplat: Mountain Talks – was hat es damit auf sich? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Absurde 2021-Prognosen der Saxo Bank - Amazons Zypern-Kauf, Silberknappheit und ein Impfstoff, der die Wirtschaft stört
Swissmedic erteilt Zulassung für ersten COVID-Impfstoff
Nike-Aktie nachbörslich mit Rekordhoch: Nike kehrt auf Wachstumspfad zurück
KW 51: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Bitcoin-Bulle Novogratz: So weit kann es 2021 für den Bitcoin nach oben gehen
Moderna-Aktie leichter: nutzt Option zum Kauf von mehr Moderna Covid-19-Impfdosen und beschleunigt Zulassung
US-Behörde - Fünf allergische Reaktionen nach Coronavirus-Impfung
BlackRock - wie gross das Potenzial für Aktien in 2021 ist
Tesla, Apple, Square, Zoom und Co: Welche Aktie Shortseller am teuersten zu stehen kam

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX gehen etwas schwächer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen leicht im Minus -- Asiatische Indizes letztlich tiefer
Für den heimischen und den deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es am Freitag leicht abwärts. Der Dow zeigte sich im Freitagshandel geschwächt. Vor dem Wochenende prägten Sorgen das Börsengeschehen in Asien.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit