25.12.2020 05:49:00

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of ANCN, BEAT, HMSY, SNCA, SPWH, TCP, TRP, TLRY, and APHA

NEW YORK, Dec. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANCN)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of ANCN with Chemomab Ltd.  ANCN shareholders will only receive 10% of the combined company.

If you are a ANCN investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of BEAT to Royal Philips for $72.00 per share.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.

HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: HMSY)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of HMSY to Gainwell Technologies for $37.00 per share.

If you are a HMSY investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.

Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ CM: SNCA)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with SNCA's agreement to merge with Leading BioSciences, Inc.

If you are a SNCA investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: SPWH)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of SPWH to affiliates of the Great American Outdoors Group for $18.00 per share.

If you are a SPWH investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE: TCP) - TC Energy Corporation (NYSE: TRP)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of TCP to TRP for 0.70 TRP common shares per unit.

If you are a investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) - Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ: APHA)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of APHA with TLRY for 0.8381 TLRY shares per share.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2020 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.  The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C., 821 Franklin Avenue, Suite 209, Garden City, New York 11530, Tel: (516)493-9780.  Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.
Phone:  516-493-9780
Facsimile: 516-280-7376
Email: info@jlclasslaw.com

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lifshitz-law-firm-pc-announces-investigation-of-ancn-beat-hmsy-snca-spwh-tcp-trp-tlry-and-apha-301198476.html

SOURCE Lifshitz Law Firm

