08.02.2021 00:55:00
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of ALUS, ANDA, ACTC, CLII, CRSA, FST, PSAC, IPOE, and SPRQ
NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: ALUS)
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed merger of ALUS and FREYR A/S.
If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.
Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ: ANDA)
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed merger of ANDA and Stryve Foods LLC.
If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.
ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (NASDAQ: ACTC)
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed merger of ACTC and Proterra Inc.
If you are a investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.
Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: CLII)
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed merger of CLII and EVgo Services LLC.
If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.
Crescent Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: CRSA)
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed merger of CRSA and LiveVox Holdings, Inc.
If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.
FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: FST)
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed merger of FST and Fertitta Entertainment.
If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.
Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: PSAC)
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed merger of PSAC and FF Intelligent Mobility Global Holdings Ltd.
If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.
Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE: IPOE)
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed merger of IPOE and Social Finance, Inc.
If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.
Spartan Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: SPRQ)
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed merger of SPRQ and Sunlight Financial LLC.
If you are a investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.
Contact:
Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.
Phone: 516-493-9780
Facsimile: 516-280-7376
Email: info@jlclasslaw.com
