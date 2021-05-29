Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of ALTA, CBAN, SCSG, CORE, PFGC, UFS, KIM, WRI, KNL, MLHR, LMNX, EBSB, and INDB

NEW YORK, May 28, 2021 /PR Newswire/ --

Altabancorp (NasdaqCM: ALTA)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of ALTA with GBCI.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQGS: CBAN) – SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. (OTC: SCSG)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of CBAN to SCSG.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com .

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NasdaqGS: CORE) – Performance Food Group Company (NYSE: PFGC)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of CORE with PFGC.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com .

Domtar Corporation (NYSE: UFS)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of UFS to Paper Excellence for $55.50 per share.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com .

Kimco Realty Corp. (NYSE: KIM) - Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of WRI and KIM.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Knoll, Inc. (NYSE: KNL) - Herman Miller, Inc. (NasdaqGS: MLHR)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of KNL and MLHR.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com .

Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ: LMNX)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of LMNX to DiaSorin S.p.A. for $37.00 per share.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQGS: EBSB) - Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQGS: INDB)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of INDB to EBSB.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2021 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C., 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:



Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.

Phone: 516-493-9780

Facsimile: 516-280-7376

Email: info@jlclasslaw.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lifshitz-law-firm-pc-announces-investigation-of-alta-cban-scsg-core-pfgc-ufs-kim-wri-knl-mlhr-lmnx-ebsb-and-indb-301301927.html

SOURCE Lifshitz Law Firm