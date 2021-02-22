|
22.02.2021 05:39:00
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of AEGN, CEI, EGOV, PTVCA, PTVCB, SYNC and TPCO
NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ: AEGN)
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of AEGN to affiliates of New Mountain Capital, L.L.C. for $26.00 per share.
If you are a investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.
Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI)
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of CEI and Viking Energy Group, Inc.
If you are a CEI investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.
NIC Inc. (NASDAQ: EGOV)
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of EGOV to Tyler Technologies, Inc. for $34.00 per share.
If you are a EGOV investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.
Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ: PTVCA, PTVCB)
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of PTVCA to The Progressive Corporation for $23.30 in cash for each share of Protective Class A and Class B common stock.
If you are a investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.
Synacor, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNC)
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of SYNC to an affiliate of Centre Lane Partners, LLC for $2.20 per share.
If you are a investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.
Tribune Publishing Company (NASDAQ: TPCO)
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of TPCO to affiliates of Alden Global Capital for $17.25 per share.
If you are a TPCO investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.
ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2021 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C., 821 Franklin Avenue, Suite 209, Garden City, New York 11530, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.
Contact:
Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.
Phone: 516-493-9780
Facsimile: 516-280-7376
Email: info@jlclasslaw.com
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lifshitz-law-firm-pc-announces-investigation-of-aegn-cei-egov-ptvca-ptvcb-sync-and-tpco-301232234.html
SOURCE Lifshitz Law Firm
Inside (Anzeige)
Versicherungen gehören zum Vermögensaufbau dazu! Warum, dass erklärt Christian Jetzer, CEO von JC Insurance Brokers GmbH / easyinsured.ch bei BX Swiss TV. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG erläutert Christian Jetzer warum neben Vermögensaufbau auch die Absicherung eine zentrale Rolle spielt.
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen richtungslos -- SMI geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel fester -- Asiatische Börsen schliessen mit gemischten Vorzeichen
Der Schweizer Aktienmarkt kann seine Gewinne nicht verteidigen. In Deutschland präsentierte sich der Freitagshandel mit Kursaufschlägen. Die US-Indizes folgen einer positiven Tendenz. An den Aktienmärkten in Fernost waren zum Wochenende gemischte Vorzeichen zu sehen.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}