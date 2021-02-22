SMI 10’720 0.0%  SPI 13’404 0.1%  Dow 31’494 0.0%  DAX 13’993 0.8%  Euro 1.0863 0.2%  EStoxx50 3’713 0.9%  Gold 1’784 0.5%  Bitcoin 49’783 7.4%  Dollar 0.8966 0.0%  Öl 62.8 -1.2% 
22.02.2021 05:39:00

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of AEGN, CEI, EGOV, PTVCA, PTVCB, SYNC and TPCO

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ: AEGN)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of AEGN  to affiliates of New Mountain Capital, L.L.C. for $26.00 per share.

If you are a investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of CEI and Viking Energy Group, Inc.

If you are a CEI investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

NIC Inc. (NASDAQ: EGOV)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of EGOV to Tyler Technologies, Inc. for $34.00 per share.

If you are a EGOV investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.

Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ: PTVCA, PTVCB)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of PTVCA to The Progressive Corporation for $23.30 in cash for each share of Protective Class A and Class B common stock.

If you are a investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.

Synacor, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNC)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of SYNC to an affiliate of Centre Lane Partners, LLC for $2.20 per share.

If you are a investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Tribune Publishing Company (NASDAQ: TPCO)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of TPCO to affiliates of Alden Global Capital for $17.25 per share.

If you are a TPCO investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2021 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.  The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C., 821 Franklin Avenue, Suite 209, Garden City, New York 11530, Tel: (516)493-9780.  Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.
Phone:  516-493-9780
Facsimile: 516-280-7376
Email: info@jlclasslaw.com

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lifshitz-law-firm-pc-announces-investigation-of-aegn-cei-egov-ptvca-ptvcb-sync-and-tpco-301232234.html

SOURCE Lifshitz Law Firm

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top/Flop

ABB 27.08
2.50 %
CS Group 12.59
2.40 %
Swiss Life Hldg 443.70
2.00 %
CieFinRichemont 88.52
1.79 %
The Swatch Grp 267.80
1.63 %
SGS 2’705.00
-0.37 %
Novartis 79.25
-0.94 %
Nestle 98.21
-1.04 %
Lonza Grp 600.80
-1.09 %
Roche Hldg G 303.15
-1.13 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

19.02.21
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
19.02.21
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 17.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Daimler, Tesla
19.02.21
SMI gibt weiter nach
19.02.21
Wie helfen Versicherungen beim Vermögensaufbau? | BX Swiss TV
19.02.21
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Hält der 10er-EMA? / EUR/USD – Richtungswechsel?
18.02.21
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf ABB Ltd
mehr

Inside Fonds

19.02.21
Schroders: Monitoring - Indirekte Immobilienanlagen Schweiz 2021
19.02.21
Schroders: Wo in Europa gibt es Innovationen?
18.02.21
Schroders: Klimawandel und Renditen in den nächsten 30 Jahren
mehr

Versicherungen gehören zum Vermögensaufbau dazu! Warum, dass erklärt Christian Jetzer, CEO von JC Insurance Brokers GmbH / easyinsured.ch bei BX Swiss TV. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG erläutert Christian Jetzer warum neben Vermögensaufbau auch die Absicherung eine zentrale Rolle spielt.

Wie helfen Versicherungen beim Vermögensaufbau? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Tesla-Chef Musk erscheinen Kurse für Bitcoin und Ethereum hoch
Warren Buffetts Depot-Nieten: Diese Investments des Börsenprofis waren 2020 die grössten Verlierer
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 7: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
GameStop-Saga: Mögliche langfristigen Auswirkungen der Rally auf die Aktienmärkte
Bitcoin-Höhenflug geht weiter - 60'000-Dollar-Marke im Visier
Zürcher Kantonalbank als Pionier: ZKB ermöglicht Blockchain-Fondstransaktionen über Landesgrenzen hinweg
Ethereum-Konkurrent Zilliqa geht Skalierungsproblem der Blockchain-Technologie an
Biontech-Vakzin könnte vor Infektionen schützen
Pfizer/BioNTech-Coronavirus-Impfstoff in Israel hochwirksam - -Vakzin könnte vor Infektionen schützen
Neuer Warren Buffett? - Zwölfjähriger aus Südkorea steigert seinen Depotwert um 43 Prozent

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schließen richtungslos -- SMI geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel fester -- Asiatische Börsen schliessen mit gemischten Vorzeichen
Der Schweizer Aktienmarkt kann seine Gewinne nicht verteidigen. In Deutschland präsentierte sich der Freitagshandel mit Kursaufschlägen. Die US-Indizes folgen einer positiven Tendenz. An den Aktienmärkten in Fernost waren zum Wochenende gemischte Vorzeichen zu sehen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit