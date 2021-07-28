SMI 12’039 0.2%  SPI 15’466 0.1%  Dow 35’059 -0.2%  DAX 15’553 0.2%  Euro 1.0805 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’088 0.6%  Gold 1’799 0.0%  Bitcoin 36’382 1.2%  Dollar 0.9161 0.2%  Öl 74.9 0.2% 
28.07.2021 15:15:00

Lifesight Customer Intelligence Data Now Available on Narrative's Data Streaming Platform

NEW YORK, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Narrative, the Data Streaming Platform that makes it easy to buy, sell and win, today announced that Lifesight's identity graph and enrichment data will be available on the Narrative Data Streaming Platform.

Narrative I/O logo (PRNewsfoto/Narrative I/O Inc.)

Lifesight's identity graph and enrichment data are now available on the Narrative Data Streaming Platform.

Lifesight specializes in helping businesses leverage external data to make better business decisions using ethical data practices to optimize marketing spend and enhance customer experiences. Their sustainable consumer data ecosystem, now available on Narrative's Data Streaming Platform, provides access to 2 billion+ consumer profiles and 300+ attributes that can be used for marketing and analytics use cases.

"The world is seeing a rapid change in consumer behavior like never before," said Tobin Thomas, CEO of Lifesight.  "Fresh and accurate external data enables businesses to understand these changes and customers better so they can make better decisions. I am pleased to be partnering with Narrative and we are poised to grow our business significantly thanks to Narrative's Data Streaming Platform."

"The industry has really grown in the past 10 years or so to address the human-scale problem with data," said Nick Jordan, founder and CEO of Narrative. "What we're doing is addressing the machine-scale problem and providing a transparent and easy way for anyone - across vertical businesses to streamline data acquisition. We are delighted to add Lifesight to the Narrative Data Streaming Platform."

Narrative's Data Streaming Platform makes it fast and easy to find, buy and activate first-party data from over 50 suppliers with just a few clicks—no lengthy negotiations or complex integrations required.

To learn more about the Narrative and Lifesight partnership, please visit www.narrative.io/data-partners/lifesight

About Lifesight
Lifesight is a customer intelligence company specializing in helping businesses leverage internal and external data to make better business decisions, optimize marketing spend and enhance customer experiences. Their industry leading identity graph and data enrichment solution provides access to 2B+ consumer profiles and 300+ attributes that can be used for marketing and analytics use cases via their platform or APIs. Their technology enables advanced identity resolution and real-time data orchestration across platforms and channels.

About Narrative
Narrative is the Data Streaming Platform that makes it easy to buy, sell, and win. Narrative simplifies the buying and selling of information by eliminating the inefficiencies in data transactions that hold businesses back from maximizing the success of their most important data-driven initiatives. Innovative brands and direct-to-consumer companies leverage Narrative's technology to fuel powerful data strategies, build data monetization businesses, power growth marketing, and inform product development. Founded in 2016, Narrative is a private company headquartered in New York City.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lifesight-customer-intelligence-data-now-available-on-narratives-data-streaming-platform-301325316.html

SOURCE Narrative I/O, Inc.

﻿

