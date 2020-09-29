+++ Wie wird sich der Goldpreis entwickeln? Lesen Sie die Einschätzung der CME Group +++ -w-
29.09.2020 14:15:00

LifeScan Launches OneTouch® Amazon Storefront, Offers Consumers Access to Authentic OneTouch Diabetes Testing Supplies

MALVERN, Pa., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeScan, a world leader in blood glucose monitoring and maker of the iconic OneTouch® brand, today announced the launch of its OneTouch Amazon storefront for people managing Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes.  The new web store includes the introduction of a OneTouch Verio® 30-count Test Strip value-pack, offering consumers access to its flagship product at a more affordable price-point, along with nine other OneTouch brand products.  Consumers will be able to purchase their OneTouch diabetes testing supplies using whatever purchase methods they typically use with Amazon, including funds from a Flexible Spending Account (FSA).

OneTouch Amazon Storefront is now live. Offers people with diabetes access to authentic OneTouch brand products, including a new OneTouch Verio® 30-count Test Strip value-pack.

"Our first responsibility is to the health and safety of people with Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes who use our products. By offering an official, OneTouch branded source on Amazon to purchase authentic OneTouch supplies, we're continuing to make it easy for them to find and get the brand they've trusted for over 35 years," said Raymond Liu, VP of marketing and digital solutions for the Americas region, LifeScan. "This expansion into e-commerce is another example of how LifeScan strives to make the process of self-management safe, simple and seamless."

Recognizing that many consumers are opting for the convenience of online shopping, LifeScan opened the Amazon web store to ensure authentic, safely handled OneTouch brand products are available to those who turn to the popular online marketplace for their diabetes testing supplies.  Counterfeits sold by unauthorized sellers and other grey market products may have been mishandled and could provide inaccurate readings that may lead to improper treatment decisions resulting in serious medical risk to patients. Purchasing testing supplies through a credible, LifeScan-authorized vendor can reduce this risk. LifeScan recommends consumers purchase OneTouch brand products only from authorized distributors.

The OneTouch Amazon Storefront, managed by LifeScan-authorized distributor iServe, is now live. It features a full range of authentic OneTouch blood glucose monitoring and management supplies for those living with Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes. LifeScan's OneTouch diabetes testing supplies, including test strips and lancets are recognized as 2020-2021 U.S. News & World Report and Pharmacy Times #1 Recommended OTC Products in the category.1

Visit the OneTouch Amazon store today. For questions about the new OneTouch Verio 30-count Test Strips value pack or the authenticity of a product purchased on Amazon please contact OneTouch® Customer Care at 1-800-227-8862 or visit www.OneTouch.com.

About the OneTouch® brand made by LifeScan
LifeScan is a global leader in blood glucose monitoring innovation and digital health technology and has a vision to create a world without limits for people with diabetes and related conditions.  More than 20 million people and their caregivers around the world count on LifeScan's OneTouch brand products to manage their diabetes.  Together, LifeScan and OneTouch improve the quality of life for people with diabetes with products and digital platforms defined by simplicity, accuracy, and trust.  www.LifeScan.com and www.OneTouch.com

1 Contemporary Clinic, "24th Annual U.S. News & World Report and Pharmacy Times #1 Pharmacist Recommended Brand: OTC Guide Pharmacy Recommendations Blood Sampling Devices/Lancets "June 9, 2020. https://www.usnews.com/info/blogs/press-room/articles/2020-06-09/us-news-world-report-and-pharmacy-times-reveal-this-years-top-recommended-health-products; https://www.contemporaryclinic.com/otcguide/diagnostics/blood-sampling-devices-lancets

 

(PRNewsfoto/Lifescan, Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lifescan-launches-onetouch-amazon-storefront-offers-consumers-access-to-authentic-onetouch-diabetes-testing-supplies-301139646.html

SOURCE Lifescan, Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Novartis 81.40
0.76 %
ABB 23.57
0.21 %
Nestle 109.98
0.09 %
Geberit 540.80
0.07 %
Sika 222.20
0.00 %
Part Grp Hldg 851.80
-1.34 %
The Swatch Grp 213.30
-1.39 %
Swiss Re 68.76
-1.43 %
Zurich Insur Gr 321.20
-1.59 %
Roche Hldg G 320.90
-2.16 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

13:30
Schaukelbörse bleibt | BX Swiss TV
10:00
New Layers of Uncertainty in Oil
09:27
Vontobel: derimail - 15% + 15% = der neue Double Coupon BRC in Zeichnung
05:57
S&P 500 – S&P 500 bleibt angeschlagen / Credit Suisse – Kurslücke geschlossen, geht es weiter runter?
28.09.20
SMI-Anleger werden vorsichtiger
25.09.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Dufry, Flughafen Zuerich
24.09.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.70% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (59%) auf Mastercard Inc, American Express Co, Visa Inc
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11:16
Schroders: Die "Homebody Economy" - Investieren in Ihr digitales Heimarsenal
25.09.20
Schroders: Infografik: Momentaufnahme der Weltwirtschaft im September 2020
24.09.20
Schroders: Was die Massnahmen zur Bekämpfung von Fettleibigkeit und die National Food Strategy in Grossbritannien für die Unternehmen bedeuten
mehr
Schaukelbörse bleibt | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Relief-Aktie fester: Relief gibt Kapitalerhöhung aus der letzten Tranche der GEM-Fazilität bekannt
Wall Street letztlich stark -- SMI und DAX schliessen im Plus -- Asiens Börsen gehen mehrheitlich fester in den Feierabend
Tesla-Chef Elon Musk will Internet-Dienst Starlink an die Börse bringen
Siemens Energy-Aktie: Siemens Energy startet an der Börse
Erholung abgebrochen: SMI und DAX im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen schliessen überwiegend im Plus
ARYZTA-Aktie legt zu: ARYZTA einigt sich mit Kreditgebern auf erleichterte Kreditbedingungen
Sonova-Aktie schiesst hoch: Sonova ist wieder zuversichtlicher
Bitcoin-Boost: Wie Kryptowährungen von der Politik der Notenbanken profitieren können
Siegfried-Aktie springt hoch: Siegfried übernimmt von Novartis zwei Produktionsstätten in Spanien
Ford beantragt wohl in Deutschland Staatshilfe - Aktie fester

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Erholung abgebrochen: SMI und DAX im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen schliessen überwiegend im Plus
Der heimische Markt zeigt sich im Dienstagshandel schwächer, auch der deutsche Leitindex gibt nach. Die Börsen in Fernost konnten am Dienstag überwiegend kleine Gewinne verbuchen, lediglich in Hongkong ging es abwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB