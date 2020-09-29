LifeScan Launches OneTouch® Amazon Storefront, Offers Consumers Access to Authentic OneTouch Diabetes Testing Supplies

MALVERN, Pa., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeScan, a world leader in blood glucose monitoring and maker of the iconic OneTouch® brand, today announced the launch of its OneTouch Amazon storefront for people managing Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes. The new web store includes the introduction of a OneTouch Verio® 30-count Test Strip value-pack, offering consumers access to its flagship product at a more affordable price-point, along with nine other OneTouch brand products. Consumers will be able to purchase their OneTouch diabetes testing supplies using whatever purchase methods they typically use with Amazon, including funds from a Flexible Spending Account (FSA).

"Our first responsibility is to the health and safety of people with Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes who use our products. By offering an official, OneTouch branded source on Amazon to purchase authentic OneTouch supplies, we're continuing to make it easy for them to find and get the brand they've trusted for over 35 years," said Raymond Liu, VP of marketing and digital solutions for the Americas region, LifeScan. "This expansion into e-commerce is another example of how LifeScan strives to make the process of self-management safe, simple and seamless."

Recognizing that many consumers are opting for the convenience of online shopping, LifeScan opened the Amazon web store to ensure authentic, safely handled OneTouch brand products are available to those who turn to the popular online marketplace for their diabetes testing supplies. Counterfeits sold by unauthorized sellers and other grey market products may have been mishandled and could provide inaccurate readings that may lead to improper treatment decisions resulting in serious medical risk to patients. Purchasing testing supplies through a credible, LifeScan-authorized vendor can reduce this risk. LifeScan recommends consumers purchase OneTouch brand products only from authorized distributors.

The OneTouch Amazon Storefront, managed by LifeScan-authorized distributor iServe, is now live. It features a full range of authentic OneTouch blood glucose monitoring and management supplies for those living with Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes. LifeScan's OneTouch diabetes testing supplies, including test strips and lancets are recognized as 2020-2021 U.S. News & World Report and Pharmacy Times #1 Recommended OTC Products in the category.1

Visit the OneTouch Amazon store today. For questions about the new OneTouch Verio 30-count Test Strips value pack or the authenticity of a product purchased on Amazon please contact OneTouch® Customer Care at 1-800-227-8862 or visit www.OneTouch.com.

About the OneTouch® brand made by LifeScan

LifeScan is a global leader in blood glucose monitoring innovation and digital health technology and has a vision to create a world without limits for people with diabetes and related conditions. More than 20 million people and their caregivers around the world count on LifeScan's OneTouch brand products to manage their diabetes. Together, LifeScan and OneTouch improve the quality of life for people with diabetes with products and digital platforms defined by simplicity, accuracy, and trust. www.LifeScan.com and www.OneTouch.com

1 Contemporary Clinic, "24th Annual U.S. News & World Report and Pharmacy Times #1 Pharmacist Recommended Brand: OTC Guide Pharmacy Recommendations Blood Sampling Devices/Lancets "June 9, 2020. https://www.usnews.com/info/blogs/press-room/articles/2020-06-09/us-news-world-report-and-pharmacy-times-reveal-this-years-top-recommended-health-products; https://www.contemporaryclinic.com/otcguide/diagnostics/blood-sampling-devices-lancets

