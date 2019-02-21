LifeProof Announces NËXT and FRĒ for Samsung

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ and Galaxy S10e are the culmination of a decade's worth of development, refinement and advances in the Samsung portfolio. Wireless PowerShare and an Ultrasonic Fingerprint sensor help bring Galaxy to life and create an all-new experience for Android fans to enjoy. The new line of NËXT and FRĒ cases from LifeProof take defending the Galaxy to a whole new level.

NËXT is available now for Galaxy S10 and available to preorder for Galaxy S10+ and Galaxy S10e, while FRĒ will be coming soon for Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+.

"Samsung continues to introduce new technologies that change our world," said LifeProof CEO Jim Parke. "You want the very best for your new phone, and LifeProof makes for the perfect companion to guard Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ and Galaxy S10e from just about anything you throw at it."

NËXT is built to withstand the elements with protection from dust, dirt and snow and safeguards phones from drops up to 6.6 feet. The open-faced design allows for direct access to the Infinity O-Display. A raised, beveled edge helps protect against damage on face-down falls and the slim profile makes it pocketable for capturing memories on the go. A clear back shows off the device and a pop of color around the edges allows for a hint of personal style.

FRĒ offers classic four-proof protection for Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+. The two-piece design seals out water to 6.6 feet deep for up to an hour and protects against dust, snow and drops up to 6.6 feet. FRĒ will be coming soon for Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ in a variety of colors.

For more information, visit LIFEPROOF.COM.

For more information, visit lifeproof.com. #LiveLifeProof

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lifeproof-announces-next-and-fr-for-samsung-300799314.html

