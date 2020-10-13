Steigende Volatilität bei den US Tech-Aktien: Jetzt absichern! -w-
LifeProof Announces Full Line of Cases for New Apple iPhones

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Protect your new Apple iPhone in a case that makes you feel good while doing good. LifeProof WĀKE and NËXT for Apple iPhone® 12 mini, iPhone® 12, iPhone® 12 Pro and iPhone® 12 Pro Max are available now at lifeproof.com with waterproof FRĒ coming soon. Each case purchased is a chance to help address the mounting issues facing our waterways.

"Apple innovations are renowned for helping us balance our increasingly busy and mobile lives," said LifeProof CEO Jim Parke. "We are pleased to offer stylish, sustainable protection for your new device while helping to protect our waterways with WĀKE, NËXT and FRĒ."

WĀKE was created to help address the growing problem of plastics in our oceans. This 85 percent ocean-based recycled plastic case doesn't compromise on protection – meeting the LifeProof standard of 6.6 feet of drop protection. WĀKE is available in four colors and features a sleek wave pattern.

Taking cues from WĀKE, the rest of the LifeProof portfolio now also features sustainable materials. FRĒ for Apple iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max is comprised of over 60 percent recycled materials and covers these new devices with 360⁰ of protection. FRĒ's legendary waterproof design makes sure you're ready to work or play any environment.

NËXT features ultra-slim protection with a clear back to show off your new iPhone. With an added pop of color on the sides and made with more than 50 percent recycled materials, you'll be ready for whatever's NËXT.

In line with our corporate mission of giving back, LifeProof invites its consumers to make a difference, too. In partnership with Water.org, Coral Reef Alliance, American Rivers and Oceana, LifeProof will make a donation for every case sold to support a healthier future for our world's water. Consumers can visit lifeproof.com/makewaves to register their product and select the charity of their choice.

LifeProof WĀKE and NËXT are available now and FRĒ is coming soon. WĀKE is also available now for Apple iPad (7th Gen/8th Gen). For more information, visit lifeproof.com.

About LifeProof:

LifeProof was created for those who rise before dawn for a pre-work paddle out. And those who put off sleep to tighten up a new song. And those who lose all track of time because they're lost in creating, exploring, practicing, dancing or reinventing themselves. LifeProof is there to keep the wind in their sails while they live fulltime. 

At LifeProof, we build products that inspire individuals to get lost in the now. From independents to athletes, scenesters to world travelers, creatives to curators — free spirits everywhere turn to our cases and accessories to feed their passions because only LifeProof is made to follow you into the moment. 

For more information, visit lifeproof.com. #ShowUsYourProof

Notes:

©2020 TreeFrog Developments, Inc. All rights reserved. The LifeProof name and LifeProof trademarks are the property of TreeFrog Developments, Inc. registered in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

LifeProof Cases Logo. LifeProof Cases, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets cases that provide all-environmental protection, functionality and interactivity to SmartPhones and Tablet PCs. The registered brand name 'LifeProof' is inspired by the protection and fully functional convenient operation of the device in rain, in water while swimming or surfing, in mud, sand, dust, snow or ice. The company mantra is 'Freedom' - freedom to be connected anywhere with your mobile device. For more information, visit www.lifeproof.com. (PRNewsFoto/LifeProof Cases, Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lifeproof-announces-full-line-of-cases-for-new-apple-iphones-301151633.html

SOURCE LifeProof

