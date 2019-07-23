LifeLearn Animal Health Announces New Organizational Changes

GUELPH, Ontario, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LifeLearn Animal Health today announced new organizational changes that further align with LifeLearn's vision for growth in 2019 and beyond.

Christine Waters has been promoted from Vice President of Technology to Chief Operating Officer. In her new role, Waters will continue to lead LifeLearn's technology teams while taking on the additional responsibilities for creating strong operational procedures across the organization. Waters' focus on operations will also include supporting the day-to-day operations of Sales and Marketing. Beginning with LifeLearn in March 2017, Waters has more than 25 years of experience in all areas of operations and project delivery in both business and information technology roles.

Todd Valentine has been promoted to Chief Financial Officer. Beginning with LifeLearn in April 2018 as Vice President of Finance & Administration, Valentine's new responsibilities include evaluating the initiatives that LifeLearn takes on as a company in order to ensure they're the right projects and provide a good return on investment (ROI). With 15 years of progressive experience in private and public companies across multiple industries, Valentine has extensive experience in financial planning and analysis, decision support, and financial modelling, with the ability to translate ideas into well-defined projects.

Ed Casagrande has been promoted from Director of Marketing to Vice President of Marketing. In his new role, Casagrande will continue to lead LifeLearn's marketing strategies for current and new products, partner marketing, lead generation, sales enablement, and marketing communications. With over 20 years of experience growing some of the largest brands in Canada, Casagrande is no stranger to helping create memorable and award-winning marketing campaigns that connect and resonate with people.

Samantha Davies has been promoted from Director of Operations to Vice President of Operations. In her new role, Davies will continue day-to-day management of the Customer Service Department while additionally overseeing the Web Design, Project Management, and Industry Solutions teams. With over 10 years of experience in the health care industry in operations and project management, Samantha joined LifeLearn in 2015 as a Program Manager before becoming Director of Operations in 2016. Davies brings proven and strong leadership to her new role as Vice President of Operations.

Steve White has been promoted from Software Development Manager to Director of Software Development. White will maintain the responsibilities of Software Development Manager but will additionally be responsible for the strategic direction of LifeLearn's IT Department. Beginning with LifeLearn in August 2017, White has more than 19 years of experience in software development and IT management.

"We have tremendous growth plans going forward," says Randy Valpy, President and CEO of LifeLearn. "These new organizational changes further reflect this commitment and focus while strengthening LifeLearn's commitment to deliver industry-leading solutions and services to veterinary practices, pet services, and animal health organizations."

Celebrating 25 years of continuing innovation and excellence, LifeLearn Inc. provides education and communications products and services to the veterinary profession, animal health organizations, and pet service businesses. LifeLearn's award-winning competencies in digital media, combined with longstanding veterinary content expertise, have delivered sophisticated offerings to veterinarians to optimize their practices, including: WebDVM, custom veterinary websites; ClientEd; client education resource; and Sofie, the advanced veterinary medical search tool. And for 20 years, animal health corporations have relied on LifeLearn to provide veterinary-focussed education, digital marketing, and meetings agency services to optimize their businesses. LifeLearn was named one of Canada's fastest-growing companies from 2015 to 2017 by PROFIT 500 and GROWTH 500 in 2018.

