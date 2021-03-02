SMI 10’817 1.0%  SPI 13’481 0.9%  Dow 31’487 -0.2%  DAX 14’040 0.2%  Euro 1.1051 0.3%  EStoxx50 3’708 0.0%  Gold 1’736 0.6%  Bitcoin 43’550 -4.1%  Dollar 0.9139 -0.1%  Öl 62.7 -1.0% 

02.03.2021 21:31:00

LIFEAID Beverage Co. Renews Official Partnership With CrossFit

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LIFEAID Beverage Co., a leader in functional and nutrition-focused beverages, is renewing its partnership with CrossFit ahead of the 2021 CrossFit Games season. The season officially begins with the start of the CrossFit Open on March 11, 2021.

FITAID Partners Globally with CrossFit for 2021 GAMES Season

In the past 10 years, LIFEAID Beverage Co., creators of the recovery beverage FITAID, have become a staple of sports and high-intensity workout enthusiasts globally. The continued partnership will emphasize support of CrossFit affiliates, build their communities, and encourage proper fitness recovery with product sampling and education.

"As a company, we've had the opportunity to be an official partner of CrossFit since 2017 and are looking forward to being a part of this new era of the Sport of Fitness. Its future is synonymous to our mission of creating a healthier world," says Aaron Hinde, co-founder and President of LIFEAID Beverage Co. "Since Eric Roza took the helm of CrossFit in 2020, we have seen positive changes in the organization and a commitment to the mission of building the world's leading platform for health, happiness, and performance."

"We're delighted to renew our longstanding partnership with LIFEAID," said Justin Bergh, VP of Sport and Partnerships for CrossFit. "Both of our organizations value the role that CrossFit gyms and trainers play in their local communities, and we look forward to kicking off the most accessible CrossFit Open in history together."

About LIFEAID Beverage Co.

With a focus on great-tasting, wellness-enhancing and solutions-driven supplement products, LIFEAID Beverage Co. has become a trusted brand among health-and-performance-conscious consumers. Located in Santa Cruz, California, LIFEAID offers a range of "vitamins you'll actually enjoy drinking." Products include: low-cal FITAID, FITAID RX, FOCUSAID, PARTYAID, IMMUNITYAID, LIFEAID, LIFEAID HEMP & GOLFERAID—now with ZERO SUGAR options, as well. Shop now at: lifeaidbevco.com.

About CrossFit, LLC.

CrossFit is the world's leading platform for health, happiness, and performance. In the 20 years since its founding, CrossFit® has grown from a garage gym in Santa Cruz, California, into the world's leading health and fitness brand. CrossFit is committed to creating a welcoming and inclusive environment for everyone, and millions of people have already experienced CrossFit's transformational benefits through workouts in more than 14,000 affiliated gyms across 158 countries. CrossFit also organizes and operates the annual CrossFit Open, through which athletes at every level compete worldwide for a chance to advance to the NOBULL CrossFit Games, where top athletes compete for the title of Fittest on Earth™. To learn more, visit www.CrossFit.com.

Contact: press@lifeaidbevco.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lifeaid-beverage-co-renews-official-partnership-with-crossfit-301238982.html

SOURCE LIFEAID Beverage Co.

