07.11.2019 21:04:00

Life Time Brings Athletic Resort Experience to Wisconsin with Opening of 176,000-square-foot Destination in Brookfield on Nov. 11

BROOKFIELD, Wis., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For those looking to revitalize their commitments to living a healthy way of life, Life Time, the premier healthy lifestyle brand, is bringing its first athletic lifestyle resort to Wisconsin on Nov. 7. The opening of Life Time Brookfield, located outside of Milwaukee, brings the Life Time count to 147 destinations across 40 states and 30 major markets in the U.S. and Canada.

Life Time Brookfield marks the company's first entry to Wisconsin and brings its count to 30 states and 40 markets in the U.S. and Canada. The new 176,000-square-foot athletic resort opens to all members on Nov. 11

To celebrate the massive opening, city officials and Life Time leaders will be present for a grand opening ribbon-cutting and event on Nov. 7 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Following an exclusive weekend opening for workouts to its first Founding Members Nov. 8-10, the club will officially open to all members on Nov. 11 at 4 a.m.

Life Time Brookfield will provide its guests with a health and wellness experience unmatched in the marketplace, thanks in large part to its first-class service – from its team members, all-new amenities and several highly personalized training programs. "Everything we create inside and outside of Life Time is designed with our members in mind and providing them all they need to live a healthy, happy life whether they're exercising, working, relaxing or spending time with family or friends. This is truly a special place," said Jeff Zwiefel, executive vice president and chief operating officer. "We're very excited about unveiling the Life Time brand in Waukesha County and helping to create a healthier community."

Highlights of the more than $47 million Onyx Limited destination include:

  • 126,000-square foot building and 50,000-square-foot outdoor oasis
  • Dedicated studios for exclusive group fitness, cycle, yoga and Pilates programming; one-on-one personal training and small group Alpha and GTX Training
  • More than 400 pieces of best-in-class cardiovascular and resistance training equipment
  • LT Recovery, a dedicated space for athletic performance and recovery featuring metabolic assessments, nutrition coaching, sports and athletic recovery treatments, and chiropractic and physical therapy care
  • Two regulations-size basketball courts with Ultimate Hoops leagues and skills training
  • An indoor and outdoor aquatic center with leisure and lap pools and resort-style seating
  • Life Time Run, with run coaches, training programs and weekly social runs
  • A dedicated Kids Academy, for kids ages three months to 11
  • A dedicated work space featuring touches of Life Time Work with desks, tables and areas for those who want to work before or after their workouts
  • LifeCafe, a nutrition-focused, fast-casual cafe featuring a full menu, Meals to Go and grab and go assortments, along with Peet's coffee, proprietary nutritional supplements and more
  • LifeSpa, a full-service salon and spa for hair, body and nails
  • Luxurious dressing rooms with whirlpools, saunas, steam rooms and complimentary towels and lockers, featuring an assortment of Soapbox body products

Life Time Brookfield will be open seven days a week from 4 a.m. to midnight. A wide range of membership options are available for individuals, couples, and families. For more information, please call (262) 899-7100 or visit their website. You can also check out Life Time on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Life Time® – Healthy Way of Life
Life Time champions a healthy and happy life for its members across nearly 150 destinations in 40 major markets in the U.S. and Canada. As the nation's only Healthy Way of Life brand, Life Time delivers an unmatched athletic resort experience that goes well beyond fitness to encompass the entire spectrum of daily life. Building upon its current portfolio, Life Time is building its brand through the development of large, mixed-use lifestyle centers that feature Life Time athletic resorts, Life Time Work co-working spaces and Life Time Living high-end leased residences. These concepts, combined with distinctive programming, encompass the full spectrum of a healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment experience for individuals, couples and families of all ages.

Life Time, Healthy Way of Life (PRNewsfoto/Life Time)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/life-time-brings-athletic-resort-experience-to-wisconsin-with-opening-of-176-000-square-foot-destination-in-brookfield-on-nov-11--300954241.html

SOURCE Life Time

Rekordrally an den US-Börsen geht weiter -- SMI schliesst leicht im Plus -- DAX deutlich fester -- Asiens Börsen legen letztlich zu
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Donnerstag mit leicht positiver Tendenz. Der deutsche Leitindex legte kräftiger zu. Zunehmende Hoffnungen auf eine Teileinigung im Handelsstreit zwischen den USA und China beflügeln auch die Wall Street. Die Märkte in Fernost konnten zum Handelsschluss noch ins Plus drehen.

