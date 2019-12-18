Life Time Breaks Ground on First Athletic Lifestyle Resort in Oregon with $70M Investment

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Time, the premier healthy lifestyle brand, today broke ground on its newest planned destination in Beaverton, Oregon – the company's first in the state. The groundbreaking took place on the future home of both the athletic resort and co-working destination located at the SW corner of Barnes Road and Cedar Hills Boulevard. This marks the start of the construction project, planned for completion in late 2021.

Beaverton Mayor Denny Doyle and Life Time representatives were on hand for the event, which followed the approval of the project earlier this year. The location will bring a premium co-working space as well as a country club-style, family recreation, spa, and athletic resort to the area.

Once open, the athletic resort destination will feature a three-story, 140,000-square-foot athletic club featuring fitness and training areas with dedicated cycle, yoga, Pilates and Barre studios, Kids Academy, LifeSpa, LifeCafe, regulation-size basketball courts indoor aquatic center and more. Outside, a 40,000-square-foot beach club will feature lap and leisure pools, whirlpools, lounge areas and a bistro for all ages. And finally, located on top of a dedicated parking structure, will be Life Time Work, a 45,000-square-foot premier shared workspace for established professionals. Life Time Work features an innovative and luxurious shared work environment including offices, open desks and lounge spaces. Membership also includes Diamond-level access to all Life Time destinations.

"We're excited to reach this important milestone with Mayor Doyle," said Aaron Koehler, Vice President of real estate and development for Life Time. "The community discussion and input from Beaverton residents was important in getting us to today, and we look forward to bringing our Healthy Way of Life mindset to Oregon for the first time as part of our nationwide expansion. While generating economic growth, we are thrilled to bring nearly 300 new jobs to the community once open."

Featuring world-class amenities and signature programs for an elevated health and wellness experience for members of all ages, Life Time works to individualize each club's offerings to best fit the interests of the community with full-service healthy living experiences inside and outside of the club for everyone from 3 months to the most seasoned adults.

An online Wait List for those interested in being contacted about the new destination has been set up at www.lifetime.life/beaverton. As the development progresses, a Preview Center will open approximately four to five months in advance of the opening to offer a comprehensive showcase of the new club and its many amenities.

Life Time champions a healthy and happy life for its members across 149 destinations in 40 major markets in the U.S. and Canada. As the nation's only Healthy Way of Life brand, Life Time delivers an unmatched athletic resort experience that goes well beyond fitness to encompass the entire spectrum of daily life. Building upon its current portfolio, Life Time is building its brand through the development of large, mixed-use lifestyle centers that feature Life Time resorts, Life Time Work co-working spaces and Life Time Living high-end leased residences. These concepts, combined with distinctive programming, encompass the full spectrum of a healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment experience for individuals, couples and families of all ages.

