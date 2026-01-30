Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13'148 1.0%  SPI 18'161 0.7%  Dow 49'072 0.1%  DAX 24'309 -2.1%  Euro 0.9159 0.1%  EStoxx50 5'892 -0.7%  Gold 5'186 -3.6%  Bitcoin 63'493 -1.8%  Dollar 0.7682 0.4%  Öl 69.5 -1.9% 
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Roche1203204NVIDIA994529Rheinmetall345850Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156Novartis1200526Sika41879292
Krypto-Exodus: Warum Anleger Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple & Co. zahlreich nach unten schicken
Helvetia Baloise-Aktie: Geschäftsführung der Servisa-Stiftungen abgegeben
Idorsia-Aktie: Langzeitdaten zu Lucerastat bei Fabry-Krankheit sollen auf Kongress präsentiert werden
Goldpreis: Januar könnte stärkster Monatsgewinn seit 1980 werden
Deshalb fängt sich der US-Dollar gegenüber dem Euro und Franken
30.01.2026 07:54:19

Lifco Q4 Net Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Lifco AB (1L3.F, LIFCO_B.ST) reported that its fourth quarter net profit grew 7.0 percent to 1.05 billion Swedish kronor from 978 million kronor, prior year. Earnings per share was 2.28 kronor compared to 2.13 kronor. EBITA increased 5.2 percent to 1.72 billion kronor from 1.63 billion kronor, driven primarily by acquisitions.

Fourth quarter net sales increased 5.7 percent to 7.53 billion Swedish kronor from 7.13 billion kronor, a year ago. Organic growth was 3.8 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

29.01.26 UBS Logo Quantum Computing: Schlüsseltechnologie mit Wachstumspotenzial
29.01.26 Julius Bär: 13.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (58%) auf Nestle SA, Swatch Group AG, Swiss Re AG, UBS Group AG
29.01.26 Eine Woche der Erholung für US-Aktien
29.01.26 SMI taucht kräftig ab
29.01.26 Marktüberblick: Bilanzsaison im Anlegerfokus
28.01.26 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: KLA, Alphabet & BBVA mit François Bloch
27.01.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Roche, Swisscom, UBS
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
BioNTech-Aktie im Blick: FDA treibt Prüfung der Tumortherapie voran
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall verliert am Donnerstagnachmittag
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
D-Wave Quantum Aktie News: Bären lasten am Nachmittag auf D-Wave Quantum
DAX 40-Papier Rheinmetall-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Rheinmetall von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen
Krypto-Märchen werden wahr: Wie das digitale Gold eine neue Generation von Superreichen schuf
SAP-Aktie tiefrot: Deutlicher Gewinnanstieg auf Jahres- und Quartalssicht - Umsatzerwartungen leicht verfehlt
DroneShield-Aktie fällt: Kapitalerhöhung drückt Kurs trotz Rekordjahr
Roche-Aktie leichter: Investition in neues Genentech-Werk in North Carolina verdoppelt
ABB-Aktie erreicht neues Rekordhoch: Sprung im Schlussquartal - Industrieareal in Zürich verkauft

KW 4: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 4: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 4: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
08:14 Aktien Frankfurt Ausblick: Moderate Erholung erwartet
08:12 Einfuhrpreise sinken erneut - Rückgang aber nicht so hoch wie erwartet
08:09 AKTIE IM FOKUS: Hohe Kursgewinne für Adidas nach Zahlen - Abwärtstrend intakt
08:07 Ölpreise geben nach - auf Wochensicht weiter deutlich im Plus
07:50 Frankreichs Wirtschaft wächst im vierten Quartal wie erwartet etwas langsamer
07:46 ATOSS-Aktie: Gewinn übertrifft Analystenerwartungen
07:33 dpa-AFX Börsentag auf einen Blick: Leichte Erholung erwartet
07:39 Edelmetalle unter Druck: Gold und Silber geben nach Höchstständen deutlich nach
07:19 ROUNDUP: Trump will Notenbankchef-Favoriten schon heute vorstellen
07:11 DAX-FLASH: Dax etwas erholt - Tech-Umfeld stabilisiert