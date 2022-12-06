SMI 11'195 0.0%  SPI 14'272 -0.3%  Dow 33'947 -1.4%  DAX 14'448 -0.6%  Euro 0.9887 0.0%  EStoxx50 3'957 -0.5%  Gold 1'767 -1.7%  Bitcoin 15'983 -0.4%  Dollar 0.9424 0.0%  Öl 83.1 -2.7% 
06.12.2022 01:13:00

LiDestri Food and Drink Announces the Sale of the Francesco Rinaldi Sauce Brand to Sugo Brands, LLC

FAIRPORT, N.Y., Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LiDestri Food and Drink, a company that specializes in contract manufacturing of food and beverage products for the consumer-packaged goods industry, announces the sale of the Francesco Rinaldi Sauce brand to Sugo Brands, LLC.

Sugo Brands, LLC is a newly formed consumer-packaged goods company looking to build on the long and successful history of the Francesco Rinaldi Sauce brand business, which was started in 1941 by Francesco Rinaldi himself. Based on a family recipe handed down for generations, the Francesco Rinaldi Sauce classic spice blend has remained unchanged since 1971. The iconic label, distinguishing taste, and superior quality of the Francesco Rinaldi Sauce brand make it a family favorite for those who have loved and consumed the sauce over the decades and for younger consumers looking for healthy, nutritious, and affordable meal options for their families.

Sugo Brands, LLC will bring the Francesco Rinaldi Sauce brand a renewed focus on the long-standing traditions of the brand while delivering innovation to meet the preferences and attributes of today's consumers. Through expanded marketing initiatives, Sugo Brands looks to grow the brand with the valued customers loyal to the Francesco Rinaldi Sauce brand while expanding distribution in key markets and attracting new and returning consumers to the brand. The Francesco Rinaldi Sauce brand will continue to be manufactured by LiDestri Food and Drink, maintaining the high-quality and exquisite taste that consumers expect.

About LiDestri Food and Beverage

LiDestri is a premier private label and contract manufacturer of food and beverages supplying over 50 million cases of products each year. LiDestri's core competencies include producing aseptically filled, hot filled, cold filled, retorted, and HPP products in glass and plastic containers for retail and food service customers. Established 48 years ago, LiDestri now operates four SQF, level-3- certified, state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Fairport, NY; Rochester, NY; Fresno, CA; and Pennsauken, NJ.

About Sugo Brands, LLC

Established in 2022, Sugo Brands, LLC is a privately held, consumer-packaged goods company focused on brands rich in history with legacies of providing healthy, nutritious, and affordable products for consumers. With decades of experience in consumer-packaged goods manufacturing, sales, and distribution, Sugo Brands strives to bring high-quality products to customers and consumers with passion and integrity, all in service of being good corporate citizens.

Media Contact:
Dana Richards
dana.richards@cafortune.com
(630) 539-3100

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lidestri-food-and-drink-announces-the-sale-of-the-francesco-rinaldi-sauce-brand-to-sugo-brands-llc-301695178.html

SOURCE Sugo Brands, LLC

