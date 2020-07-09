LIDDS publishes the outcome in the Share Issues

LIDDS AB ("LIDDS” or the "Company”) announced on 11 June 2020 that the Board of Directors, pursuant to the authorization granted by the annual general meeting, has resolved to carry out a new share issue with pre-emption rights for existing shareholders with a maximum of approximately SEK 37.1 million (the "Rights Issue”). The demand was high and the Rights Issue was heavily oversubscribed. Thus, no underwriting commitments have been utilised.

2,978,044 shares, corresponding to 96.4 per cent of the Rights Issue, were subscribed for by the use of subscription rights.

The remaining 112,289 shares have been allocated to those who have subscribed for shares without subscription rights.

In addition, applications for subscription without subscription rights have been received corresponding to 8,394,846 shares or SEK 100.7 million.

The subscription rate amounted to 372 percent.

No underwriting commitments have been utilised.

Outcome of the Rights Issue

The subscription period for the Rights Issue ended on 7 July 2020 and 2,978,044 shares, corresponding to 96.4 percent of the Rights Issue, were subscribed for by the use of subscription rights. The remaining 112,289 shares have been allotted to those who have subscribed for shares without subscription rights. In addition, applications for subscription of 8,394,846 shares, corresponding to SEK 100.7 million, without subscription rights have been received. Accordingly, the subscription rate of the Rights Issue amounted to 372 percent. This means that none of the underwriting commitments have been utilized.

In parallel with the Rights Issue, Lidds carried out the directed issue of 1,854,200 shares to a number of selected investors, which provided the Company with approximately SEK 22.3 million before issue expenses. The directed issue was carried out at the same subscription price as in the Rights Issue, which was SEK 12 per share.

Comment from Monica Wallter, CEO LIDDS

- In a challenging market, we have now implemented a directed issue and a rights issue with a very high demand. I would like to thank existing and new shareholders who participated in the share issues. The share issues strengthen our position for the future and enable continued investment in our clinical development to reach several important value inflection milestones.

Allotment

Allotment of shares has been made in accordance with the principles set out in the prospectus that was published by the Company on 17 June 2020. Notice of allotment of shares subscribed for without the use of subscription rights is expected to be distributed on 9 July 2020. Subscribed and allotted shares shall be paid for in cash in accordance with instructions on the contract note. Nominee shareholders will receive notice of allotment in accordance with each nominee's internal routines.

Shares and share capital

LIDDS raises approximately SEK 59.3 million before issue expenses through the Rights Issue and the directed share issue and the Company's share capital will increase from SEK 1,310,301.56 to SEK 1,572,361.81. The number of shares will increase from 24,722,671 shares to 29,667,204 shares when both the share issues have been registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office (Sw. Bolagsverket), which is expected around week 30 of 2020. Conversion of paid subscribed shares (BTA) to shares will take place thereafter.

Advisors

Vator Securities is acting as financial advisor to the Company and Advokatfirman Delphi is the legal advisor to the Company in connection with the share issues.

Responsible parties

This information is such information LIDDS AB (publ) is obliged to make public in accordance with the (EU) Market Abuse Regulation. The information in this press release has been made public through the agency of the responsible person set out below for publication at the time stated by LIDDS AB’s news distributor GlobeNewswire at the publication of this press release. The responsible person below may be contacted for further information.

Monica Wallter, CEO

E-mail: monica.wallter@liddspharma.com | Phone: +46 737-07 09 22

Anja Peters, CFO

E-mail: anja.peters@liddspharma.com | Phone: +46 733-26 00 00

This press release is in all respects a translation of the Swedish original press release. In the event of any differences between this translation and the Swedish original, the latter shall prevail.

About LIDDS

LIDDS AB (publ) is a Swedish-based pharmaceutical company with a unique drug delivery technology NanoZolid®. NanoZolid® is a clinically validated drug development technology and superior in its ability to provide a controlled and sustained release of active drug substances for up to six months. LIDDS has licensing agreements where NanoZolid® is combined with antiandrogens and in-house development projects in clinical and preclinical phase for cytostatics and immunoactive agents. LIDDS (LIDDS) shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Redeye AB, certifiedadviser@redeye.se, +46 (0)8 121 576 90, is a Certified Adviser to LIDDS. For more information, please visit www.liddspharma.com.

