LIDDS carry out a directed share issue of and is provided with approximately MSEK 45

The Board of Directors of Lidds AB ("LIDDS" or the "Company") has, in accordance with the press release issued by the Company on 27 May 2021 and based on the authorization from the Annual General Meeting on 17 May 2021, resolved on a directed new issue of 4,314,475 shares by payment in cash to a limited number of investors (the "Share Issue"), and hereby the Company will be provided with approximately 45 MSEK before issue costs. The subscription price in the Share Issue was determined SEK 10.43 per newly subscribed share on basis of the volume-weighted average price for 5 trading days during the period between 17-21 May 2021. LIDDS intends to use the proceeds from the Share Issue primarily to finance the company and its development projects.

The Share Issue was directed to a number of Swedish and international investors, among others Hans Isoz, Martin Linde and Mohamad Takawa. The reasons for the deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights are to raise capital in a timely and cost-effective manner for the Company's continued expansion and to diversify the Company's shareholder base.

The Share Issue will increase the number of shares in LIDDS by a maximum of 4,314,475, from 29,675,316 to 33,989,791 shares. The share capital increases by SEK 228,667.175 from SEK 1,572,791.748 to SEK 1,801,458.923 The new share issue will entail a dilution for existing owners of approximately 12.7 percent based on the number of shares in the Company after the Share Issue.

Advokatfirman Delphi was legal advisor to the Company in connection with the capital raise.

