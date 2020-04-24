+++ Crash am Ölmarkt - historische Handelschancen mit geringem Kapitaleinsatz! Jetzt WTI Futures einfach handeln! +++ -w-
24.04.2020 02:45:00

LiDAR and 3D Sensing key players will gather at CIOE 2020 - Optoelectronic Sensor Expo

SHENZHEN, China, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sensors are one of the technologies to drive the rapid development of the IoT and Industry 4.0. Optoelectronic sensors have attracted much attention, especially in the current "new infrastructure" strategy with the strong support of its development.

LiDAR and 3D Sensing Key Players will Gather at CIOE 2020

China International Optoelectronic Expo (CIOE) will be held in Shenzhen World Exhibition and Convention Center on September 9-11, 2020 with the exhibition area of 160,000 square meters, gathering more than 3,000 domestic and overseas optoeletronics enterprises. It is expected to attract more than 85,000 professional visitors to visit. CIOE - Optoelectronic Sensor Expo will focus on the new products and technologies of LiDAR, millimeter wave radar, 3D sensing, visual sensing, fiber optic sensors, Internet of Things and other related sectors.

Keyword 1: LiDAR

In general, LIDAR is used primarily in areas such as mapping, remote sensing, machine vision, unmanned fields required precision measurements, and it is also the technology of choice for NASA Mars mapping. The biggest news undoubtedly is LiDAR to be installed in the new iPad Pro. Apple's release is indeed a signal that cannot be ignored by the mobile phone supply chain, the global LiDAR market, and even the AR/VR market. CIOE 2020 will focus on showcasing world's topnotch LiDAR products, gathering exhibitors of global LiDAR brands including Velodyne, Ouster, Baraj, Robosense, Leishen, On Semiconductor, Zvision, Zhisensor, Lorentech, Smart SCI&TECH, Hypersen, Acus, OPNOUS, Neuvition, V-sensor, LITRA(listed in no particular order). Displayed LiDAR and related products are widely used in the fields of autonomous driving, drones, robots, AGV, intelligent transportation, location detection, industrial automation, security, ports, map mapping, etc.

Keyword 2: 3D Imaging and Sensing

Today, a new wave of 3D perception technology is on the way. From 2D to 3D, it brings not only the change of visual perception dimension, but also the continuous expansion of the application scenarios and the subversion of the traditional model. According to statistic, the global 3D imaging and sensing market size will grow from $1.3 billion in 2016 to $9 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of nearly 38%. The 3D imaging and sensing market for consumer electronics will grow from USD 20 million in 2016 to USD 6.058 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 158%. 3D sensing enables face recognition, map GIS, driver recognition, autopilot, AR/VR motion recognition, drone flight avoidance, industrial robot object recognition, security monitoring, etc. Key players for 3D imaging and sensing such as Orbbec, Mantis Vision, AMS, Chishine3d, Deeppreceptron, PICO (listed in no particular order) will be at CIOE - Optoelectronic Sensor Expo to display their latest products and application solutions.

About CIOE

CIOE 2020 (The 22nd China International Optoelectronic Exposition) will be held on September 9-11, 2020 at the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center. With better organized floor plan, CIOE 2020 will continue to present the entire optoelectronic ecosystem including information communications, laser, infrared, precision optics, lens and camera module, optoelectronic sensor and photonic innovations. In addition to the grand exhibition with 3,000 exhibitors, over 60 concurrent forums, seminars and networking activities will be also organized to assist your network expansion. CIOE is known to global peers as the one-stop sourcing platform for all latest optoelectronic components, devices and equipment.

Register Now to find the latest products, meet your future partner and be inspirited by the update of the market at CIOE 2020.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lidar-and-3d-sensing-key-players-will-gather-at-cioe-2020---optoelectronic-sensor-expo-301046600.html

SOURCE CIOE

