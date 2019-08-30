Liberty to Enhance HEXWAVE's Smart Functionality with ONVIF and Announces Director Resignation

VANCOUVER and ATLANTA, Aug. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd. ("Liberty") (TSXV: SCAN ; FRANKFURT: LD2; OTCQB:LDDFF), a leading concealed weapons detection solutions company, is pleased to announce that it has become a member of the Open Network Video Interface Forum ("ONVIF"). Liberty will be working with ONVIF to further enhance the functionality of HEXWAVE's smart interface subsystem.

ONVIF is an organization with a mandate to standardize interfaces for effective interoperability across devices in the physical security industry.

The smart interface functionality subsystem is a component of HEXWAVE that enables it to interact with a facility's existing security infrastructure such as video camera, locks and alarm systems, and provides both analytics and threat alerts that can be sent to the appropriate surveillance and access control devices.

Alignment with ONVIF specifications will provide HEXWAVE with the functionality to integrate with IP-based security devices, such as access control, door control and advanced video streaming. This compatibility will create additional opportunities for partnerships, and help to grow market acceptance of HEXWAVE.

HEXWAVE offers real-time detection of both metal and non-metal threats to counter the possibility of mass violence in public and crowded spaces. HEXWAVE uses active 3D imaging technology, artificial intelligence (AI) and deep neural networks to enhance image reconstruction algorithms, object classification and anomaly detection.

According to Bill Riker, Liberty's CEO, smart functionality is essential in today's connected world to deliver rich and actionable information to security personnel in real time. HEXWAVE incorporates computing power, network connectivity via WiFi and ad hoc networking, data analytics, interactivity with compatible third party surveillance devices and delivers over-the-air software updates.

"To save lives, every tenth of a second matters and detecting weapons in real-time and then delivering the threat information in real-time is essential," said Riker. "The capability to integrate with existing security devices is critical in order to stop a threat from entering a facility, or track the threat with video surveillance."

In June, 2019, Liberty published an in-depth look at the four HEXWAVE subsystems, among which is smart interface functionality. The release is on the company's website and can be viewed here.

CEO Bill Riker announces that Sam Parotta is resigning as a Director of the Liberty Defense Board, effective August 30, 2019. "I'd like to personally express my appreciation for Sam's efforts in helping to get the Liberty Defense team to its current standing, and wish him a sincere best wishes in his future roles."

About Liberty Defense

Liberty provides security solutions for concealed weapon detection in high volume foot traffic areas and has secured an exclusive license from MIT Lincoln Laboratory, as well as a technology transfer agreement, for patents related to active 3D imaging technology that are packaged into the HEXWAVE product. The system is designed to provide discrete, modular and scalable protection to provide layered, stand-off detection capability. This is intended to provide a means to proactively counter evolving urban threats. The sensors with active 3D imaging and AI-enhanced automatic detection are designed to detect metallic and non-metallic firearms, knives, explosives and other threats. Liberty is committed to protecting communities and preserving peace of mind through superior security detection solutions. Learn more: LibertyDefense.com

About Open Network Video Interface Forum

ONVIF's mission is to provide and promote standardized interfaces for effective interoperability of IP-based physical security products. The main objectives of ONVIF are: standardization of communication between IP-based physical security products, interoperability regardless of brand, and openness to all companies and organizations. Founded in 2008, ONVIF has a robust membership base worldwide consisting of manufacturers, software developers, consultants, system integrators, and end users.

