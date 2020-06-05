Liberty Health Sciences will Launch DomPen in all Florida Locations Extending Portfolio of Top Selling Vape Pens

TORONTO, June 5, 2020 /CNW/ - Liberty Health Sciences Inc. (CSE: LHS) (OTCQX: LHSIF) www.libertyhealthsciences.com ("Liberty" or the "Company"), a provider of high quality cannabis, announced today that it has entered into a licensing agreement with California-based DomPen www.dompen.co, one of the cannabis industry's leading disposable vaporizer pens and cartridge companies. The agreement allows Liberty to sell DomPen products in all its Florida locations by the second week of June.

"Our partnership with DomPen is a great exampl3e of how we listen to our patients and strive to provide them access to the brands they most want to experience," said Victor Mancebo, Chief Executive Officer of Liberty. "We continue to expand our product portfolio of best in class products and collaborate with national, widely known partners in the cannabis space, such as DomPen. They share the same values and mission as Liberty, which is to provide patients the highest quality cannabis products while maintaining the most consistent, flavorful, and easy-to-use vape pens on the market."

DomPen was founded in Los Angeles in 2015 and focuses on developing new cannabinoids and customized vaporization hardware. The company is known for its innovative manufacturing and distribution capabilities along with its standardized quality control methods to improve product safety, consistency, and predictability.

"We are thrilled to bring one of California's top vaporizer brands to Florida's expanding medical market," said Jake Catt, a spokesperson for DomPen. "We are equally excited to launch with a trusted partner like Liberty Health Sciences who shares our commitment to providing patients safe, reliable, and thoroughly tested cannabis products developed to fit any lifestyle. As affordable premium products, DomPen all-in-one vaporizers and Dom cartridges offer Floridians a range of popular strains that patients in other states have trusted and enjoyed for years."

Patients may place an order online at www.libertyhealthsciences.com for in-store pick-up or delivery.

About Liberty Health Sciences Inc.

Liberty is the cannabis provider committed to providing a trusted, high quality cannabis experience based on our genuine care for all cannabis users and a focus on operational excellence from seed to sale. Liberty's measured approach to expansion opportunities is focused on maximizing returns to shareholders, while keeping consumers' well-being at the forefront of what we do. For more information, please visit: www.libertyhealthsciences.com.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "believe", "plan", "intend" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, expectations related to the Company's production capabilities, expectations concerning the receipt of all necessary approvals from the Florida Department of Health, expectations concerning the opening of new dispensaries and the expansion of its greenhouse space, and the Company's future expansion and growth strategies. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; marketing costs; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments involving medical marijuana; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; the medical marijuana industry in the United States generally, income tax and regulatory matters; the ability of Liberty to implement its business strategies; competition; crop failure; currency and interest rate fluctuations and other risks. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions, or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/liberty-health-sciences-will-launch-dompen-in-all-florida-locations-extending-portfolio-of-top-selling-vape-pens-301071160.html

SOURCE Liberty Health Sciences Inc.