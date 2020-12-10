SMI 10’421 0.3%  SPI 12’965 0.4%  Dow 30’069 -0.4%  DAX 13’340 0.5%  Euro 1.0747 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’529 0.1%  Gold 1’840 -1.6%  Bitcoin 16’517 1.4%  Dollar 0.8895 0.1%  Öl 49.0 0.3% 

10.12.2020 00:13:00

Liberty Health Sciences Appoints Vice President of Operations

TORONTO, Dec. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - Liberty Health Sciences Inc. (CSE: LHS) (OTCQX: LHSIF) www.libertyhealthsciences.com ("Liberty" or the "Company"), a provider of high-quality cannabis, today announced it has hired Darrin Potter as Vice President of Operations. Potter will report directly to the interim CEO, George Gremse.

LHS logo (CNW Group/Liberty Health Sciences Inc.)

In his new role, Potter will be responsible for driving the organization's growth by leveraging Liberty's cultivation, processing, extraction, packaging, and distribution operations. He will also manage the expansion of the LHS360 production facility in Gainesville.

Potter has a proven background in the cannabis industry as an award-winning cannabis production executive with over 12 years' experience in the medical and recreational cannabis markets. During his career, Potter has served in an operations consultative capacity, focusing on new methods to improve product quality and yield, as well as having managed a company's full facilities operations.

"Liberty's production decreased this past summer creating some shortages of product in the dispensaries over the past few months," said George Gremse, interim CEO of Liberty Health Sciences. "New genetics and SOPs were introduced, and the results are starting to show. Darrin is a strong, experienced leader. His comprehensive industry background adds a high level of expertise that will serve the company and our patients well. His focus will be on continuing to improve the quality and quantity of Liberty's product offerings. We are confident that Darrin will be an outstanding addition to our team and has what it takes to lead the Company to another level of success. We are thrilled to have him on board."

Prior to joining Liberty, Potter served as Vice President of Production at iAnthus Capital Holdings Inc. At iAnthus he worked directly with cultivation department managers across US assets to create and maintain company standards, develop best practice protocols to reduce production costs, and leverage industry relationships for best pricing on cultivation and processing materials. Potter also worked as Chief Horticulture Officer for GrowHealthy Holdings, where he coordinated a design team for its 200,000 + square foot Indoor / Greenhouse / Shade house production facility.

"I look forward to refining the business processes already in place at Liberty, continue to develop quality products and provide the best user experience in Florida," said Darrin Potter, Vice President of Operations of Liberty Health Sciences. "My goal is to bring online more award-winning genetics, exciting new product offerings and increase production as we continue to strengthen our existing customer relationships and expand our reach."

About Liberty Health Sciences Inc.
Liberty is the cannabis provider committed to providing a trusted, high-quality cannabis experience based on our genuine care for all cannabis users and a focus on operational excellence from seed to sale. Liberty's measured approach to expansion opportunities is focused on maximizing returns to shareholders, while keeping consumers' well-being at the forefront of what we do. For more information, please visit: www.libertyhealthsciences.com.   

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "believe", "plan", "intend" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, expectations related to the Company's production capabilities, expectations concerning the receipt of all necessary approvals from the Florida Department of Health, expectations concerning the opening of new dispensaries and the expansion of its greenhouse space, and the Company's future expansion and growth strategies. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; marketing costs; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments involving medical marijuana; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; the medical marijuana industry in the United States generally, income tax and regulatory matters; the ability of Liberty to implement its business strategies; competition; crop failure; currency and interest rate fluctuations and other risks. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions, or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/liberty-health-sciences-appoints-vice-president-of-operations-301189918.html

SOURCE Liberty Health Sciences Inc.

pagehit