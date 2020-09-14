14.09.2020 19:07:00

Liberty Hall Museum Announces Fall Event Schedule

UNION, N.J., Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether you 're looking for some Halloween fright or just Fall family fun, Liberty Hall Museum has it all! Through the remainder of the year, Liberty Hall Museum will be offering the following fall events. See below or to purchase tickets follow the link to our events page.

  • Evening in the Orchard
  • Yoga in the Gardens
  • Boos and Booze
  • Candlelit Ghost Tours
  • Pumpkin Patch Day
  • House and Garden Tours

Evening in the Orchard:September 24th from 6:30 - 8:30 pm.   New Jersey has always been famous for cider.  George Washington once called it "the champagne of ciders".  Join us as we celebrate all things apple including a hard cider tasting.  A perfect fall night out with friends!

Yoga in the Gardens:September 26th, October 3rd and October 10th from 10:30 to 11:30 am. Take in the breathtaking grounds and relax by exploring the benefits of doing yoga outside of the studio.  BYO yoga mat, towel and water for this fabulous all level class.

Boos and Booze:  October 14th at 7 pm Learn the legends behind the Jack-O-Lantern while enjoying wine and snacks and carving your own pumpkin.

Candlelit Ghost Tours:7 pm and 9 pm. Join us for an after-hours spine-tingling tour of Liberty Hall. Museum staff will share their own paranormal experiences with you as we embark on a candlelight tour of the mansion. 

Pumpkin Patch Day: Two sessions: 10 am1 pm and 2 pm - 5 pm   An annual fall tradition, this year on Halloween! Enjoy a day filled with pumpkin picking, hayrides, pumpkin carving/painting, crafts and so much more! 

House and Garden Tours:  Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday.   Choose a house or garden tour or enjoy both options for a fun-filled, family friendly experience.

Find complete details for all events on our website.  Tickets for all events must be purchased in advance at www.libertyhall.kean.edu or by calling the museum (908)-527-0400.  Liberty Hall is conveniently located at 1003 Morris Avenue on the campus of Kean University in Union New Jersey.

http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/liberty-hall-museum-announces-fall-event-schedule-301130301.html

SOURCE Liberty Hall Museum

