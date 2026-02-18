Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
18.02.2026 14:55:24

Liberty Global Posts Consolidated Loss From Cont. Ops. In FY25

(RTTNews) - Liberty Global Ltd (LBTYA, LBTYB, LBTYK) reported fiscal 2025 consolidated loss from continuing operations of $7.1 billion, compared to a profit of $1.9 billion in the previous fiscal year. Total consolidated adjusted EBITDA increased by 9.9% to $1.3 billion. Total consolidated revenue grew by 12.4% to $4.9 billion.

Fourth quarter consolidated consolidated loss from continuing operations was $2.9 billion compared to profit of $2.3 billion, a year ago. Total consolidated adjusted EBITDA was $278.6 million, an increase of 12.4% from previous year. Total consolidated revenue was $1.2 billion, up 9.6% from last year.

Separately, Liberty Global has entered into a definitive agreement with Vodafone Group Plc to acquire Vodafone's 50% shareholding in their Dutch telecommunications joint venture, VodafoneZiggo. Vodafone will receive 1.0 billion euros in cash and a 10% stake in a new Benelux company to be named Ziggo Group which will hold Liberty Global's interests in VodafoneZiggo and Telenet in Belgium. Both VodafoneZiggo and Telenet will continue to operate under their current brands. The deal will enable Liberty Global to fully unlock the value of its Benelux operating businesses for shareholders, supported by plans to list Ziggo Group locally in 2027 on Euronext in Amsterdam and to spin-off the 90% held by Liberty Global to its shareholders.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.