+++ Jetzt in Aktien, Kryptowährungen, etc. investieren und dabei von hohem Einzahlungsbonus profitieren +++ -w-
13.01.2020 18:09:00

Liberty All-Star® Growth Fund, Inc. Declares Distribution

BOSTON, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ASG) has declared a distribution of $0.13 per share payable on March 9, 2020 to shareholders of record on January 24, 2020 (ex-dividend date of January 23, 2020).  This distribution is in accordance with the Fund's current distribution policy of paying distributions on its shares totaling approximately 8 percent of its net asset value per year, payable in four quarterly installments of 2 percent.  A portion of the distribution may be treated as paid from sources other than net income, including but not limited to short-term capital gain, long-term capital gain and return of capital.  The final determination of the source of all distributions in 2020 for tax reporting purposes, including the percentage of qualified dividend income, will be made after year-end.

(PRNewsfoto/All-Star Funds)

The distribution will be paid in newly issued shares to all shareholders except those who are not participating in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund's Dividend Reinvestment Plan and who elect to receive the distribution in cash.  Shares will be issued at the lower of the February 21, 2020 net asset value per share or market value per share (but not less than 95% of market value).  The market value of the Fund's shares for this purpose will be the last sales price on the New York Stock Exchange.

The Fund does not continuously issue shares and trades in the secondary market, investors wishing to buy or sell shares need to place orders through an intermediary or broker.  The share price of a closed-end fund is based on the market's value. The Fund's shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol ASG. ALPS Advisors, Inc. is the investment advisor of the Fund, a multi-managed, closed-end investment company with more than $241 million in net assets as of January 10, 2020.

Past performance cannot predict future results. 

An investment in the Fund involves risk, including loss of principal. 

ALPS Portfolio Solutions Distributor, Inc. – FINRA Member Firm

For Information Contact: 
Liberty All-Star® Growth Fund, Inc.
1-800-241-1850
www.all-starfunds.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/liberty-all-star-growth-fund-inc-declares-distribution-300985809.html

SOURCE Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Alcon 56.70
1.92 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
Lonza Grp 360.20
1.21 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
Nestle 103.54
0.58 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
SGS 2'625.00
0.34 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
CS Group 13.50
0.15 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
Novartis 91.05
-0.64 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
Sika 175.25
-0.71 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
The Swatch Grp 268.00
-0.89 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
ABB 23.19
-0.94 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
Geberit 537.20
-1.29 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

16:22
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
15:47
Gewinnmitnahmen bei Gold
14:00
Handelsdeal und Berichtssaison bringen Spannung | BX Swiss TV
13:34
Auf einer Buckelpiste
09:13
Vontobel: derimail - 200% am SMI partizipieren - mit 90% Kapitalschutz
08:45
SMI tritt auf der Stelle
09.01.20
Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible with Lock-in auf Oelaktien
16.12.19
SOFR-Optionen handeln
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08:30
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Aktien Schwellenländer
10.01.20
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Private Equity
09.01.20
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Weltwirtschaft
mehr
Handelsdeal und Berichtssaison bringen Spannung | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Iran-Krise: Bei diesem Szenario gäbe es für den Ölpreis kein Halten mehr
SPD fällt in Wahlumfragen weiter zurück
Top-Ten bei Shortsellern: Die SIX-Aktien, die am häufigsten leerverkauft werden
Coca-Cola dementiert Gerüchte: Kein Interesse an Cannabis-Markt
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 2: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
SMI letztlich schwächer -- DAX beendet den Handel mit Abgaben -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Plus
Analyst: Deshalb können Anleger in 2020 eine Rally des britischen Pfund erwarten
Rally der Tesla-Aktie: Shortseller geraten unter die Räder
Zur Rose verstärkt Unternehmensleitung mit Bernd Gschaider - Aktie legt zu
ObsEva-Aktie springt an: ObsEva erteilt Yuyuan Lizenz zur Entwicklung von Nolasiban in China

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI letztlich schwächer -- DAX beendet den Handel mit Abgaben -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte zum Wochenstart tiefer. Der deutsche Leitindex notierte ebenfalls auf rotem Terrain. Die Wall Street zeigt sich am Montag freundlich. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es zum Wochenbeginn aufwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;