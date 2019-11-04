+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
04.11.2019 19:22:00

Liberty All-Star® Growth Fund, Inc. Declares Distribution

BOSTON, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ASG) has declared a distribution of $0.12 per share payable on January 2, 2020 to shareholders of record on November 15, 2019 (ex-dividend date of November 14, 2019).  This distribution is in accordance with the Fund's current distribution policy of paying distributions on its shares totaling approximately 8 percent of its net asset value per year, payable in four quarterly installments of 2 percent.  A portion of the distribution may be treated as paid from sources other than net income, including but not limited to short-term capital gain, long-term capital gain and return of capital.  The final determination of the source of all distributions in 2019 for tax reporting purposes, including the percentage of qualified dividend income, will be made after year-end.

(PRNewsfoto/All-Star Funds)

The distribution will be paid in newly issued shares to all shareholders except those who are not participating in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund's Dividend Reinvestment Plan and who elect to receive the distribution in cash.  Shares will be issued at the lower of the December 13, 2019 net asset value per share or market value per share (but not less than 95% of market value).  The market value of the Fund's shares for this purpose will be the last sales price on the New York Stock Exchange.

The Fund does not continuously issue shares and trades in the secondary market, investors wishing to buy or sell shares need to place orders through an intermediary or broker.  The share price of a closed-end fund is based on the market's value. The Fund's shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol ASG. ALPS Advisors, Inc. is the investment advisor of the Fund, a multi-managed, closed-end investment company with more than $223 million in net assets as of November 1, 2019.

Past performance cannot predict future results.
An investment in the Fund involves risk, including loss of principal.
ALPS Portfolio Solutions Distributor, Inc. – FINRA Member Firm

For Information Contact:
Liberty All-Star® Growth Fund, Inc.
1-800-241-1850
www.all-starfunds.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/liberty-all-star-growth-fund-inc-declares-distribution-300950912.html

SOURCE Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc.

