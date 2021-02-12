SMI 10’853 0.3%  SPI 13’543 0.3%  Dow 31’431 0.0%  DAX 14’041 0.8%  Euro 1.0800 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’672 0.6%  Gold 1’827 -0.9%  Bitcoin 42’404 5.9%  Dollar 0.8899 0.0%  Öl 60.9 -0.4% 
12.02.2021 04:15:00

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund January 2021 Monthly Update

BOSTON, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Below is the January 2021 Monthly Update for the Liberty All-Star Equity Fund. (NYSE: USA)

(PRNewsfoto/All-Star Funds)

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund
Ticker: USA               
Monthly Update, January, 2021

Investment Approach:         
Fund Style: Large-Cap Core 
Fund Strategy: Combines three value-style and two growth-style investment managers. Those selected demonstrate a consistent investment philosophy, decision making process, continuity of key people and above-average long-term results compared to managers with similar styles.

Investment Managers:         
Value Managers:         
            Aristotle Capital Management, LLC  
            Fiduciary Management, Inc.              
            Pzena Investment Management, LLC 

Growth Managers:
            Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP      
            TCW Investment Management Company

 

Top 20 Holdings at Month-End


(31.9% of equity portfolio)


1

Amazon.com, Inc.                              

2.5%

2

PayPal Holdings, Inc.                        

2.4%

3

Adobe, Inc.                                        

2.0%

4

Microsoft Corp.                                 

1.9%

5

Alphabet, Inc.                                    

1.9%

6

Visa, Inc.                                            

1.8%

7

salesforce.com, Inc.                           

1.7%

8

Facebook, Inc.                                   

1.7%

9

JPMorgan Chase & Co.                     

1.7%

10

UnitedHealth Group, Inc.                  

1.6%

11

Sony Corp.                                         

1.5%

12

Danaher Corp.                                    

1.5%

13

Capital One Financial Corp.              

1.5%

14

ServiceNow, Inc.                               

1.3%

15

Berkshire Hathaway, Inc.                  

1.3%

16

General Electric Co.                           

1.2%

17

Equinix, Inc.                                      

1.2%

18

IHS Markit, Ltd.                                

1.1%

19

Masco Corp.                                       

1.1%

20

Charles Schwab Corp.                       

1.0%




Holdings are subject to change.

 

Monthly Performance:        

Performance  

NAV 

Market Price 

Discount

Beginning of month value 

$7.37

$6.90

-6.4%

Distributions (Ex-Date January 21st

$0.19

$0.19


End of month value 

$7.05

$6.81

-3.4%

Performance for month 

-1.67%

1.45%


Performance year-to-date 

-1.67%

1.45%


 

Net Assets at Month-End ($millions)


Total 

$1,529.9

Equities

$1,520.5

Percent Invested 

99.4%

 

Sector Breakdown (% of equity portfolio)*

Information Technology                  

21.0%










Financials                                        

17.7%










Consumer Discretionary                  

14.7%










Health Care                                      

14.5%










Industrials                                         

10.9%










Communication Services                  

6.5%










Materials                                           

3.9%










Energy                                              

3.8%










Consumer Staples                            

3.4%










Real Estate                                       

2.4%










Utilities                                              

1.2%










Total Market Value                           

100.0%










*Based on Standard & Poor's and MSCI Barra Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

 

New Holdings
Arch Capital Group, Ltd.
DexCom, Inc.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
Netflix, Inc.

Holdings Liquidated
Accenture Ltd.
BOK Financial Corp.
Morgan Stanley
Oshkosh Corp.

The net asset value (NAV) of a closed-end fund is the market value of the underlying investments (i.e., stocks and bonds) in the Fund's portfolio, minus liabilities, divided by the total number of Fund shares outstanding. However, the Fund also has a  market price; the value at which it trades on an exchange. If the market price is above  the NAV the Fund is trading at a premium. If the market price is below the NAV the Fund is trading at a discount.

Performance returns for the Fund are total returns, which includes dividends, and are net of management fees and other Fund expenses. Returns are calculated assuming that a shareholder reinvested all distributions. Past performance cannot predict future investment results.

Performance will fluctuate with changes in market conditions. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data shown. Performance information shown does not reflect the deduction of taxes that shareholders would pay on Fund distributions or the sale of Fund shares. Shareholders must be willing to tolerate significant fluctuations in the value of their investment. An investment in the Fund involves risk, including loss of principal.

Sources of distributions to shareholders may include ordinary dividends, long-term capital gains and return of capital.  The final determination of the source of all distributions in 2021 for tax reporting purposes will be made after year end.  The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund's investment experience during its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. Based on current estimates a portion of the distributions consists of a return of capital. These estimates may not match the final tax characterization (for the full year's distributions) contained in shareholder 1099-DIV forms after the end of the year.                    

All data is as of January 31, 2021 unless otherwise noted.               

Liberty All-Star® Equity Fund
1-800-241-1850
www.all-starfunds.com
libinfo@alpsinc.com 

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/liberty-all-star-equity-fund-january-2021-monthly-update-301227427.html

SOURCE Liberty All-Star Funds

