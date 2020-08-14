+++ Der Kryptomarkt bleibt in Bewegung. Bitcoin +4% in 7 Tagen. Jetzt handeln. +++ -w-
14.08.2020 07:04:00

Lianhua Qingwen Capsule was included in the white list of anti-epidemic medicines in Uzbekistan

SHIJIAZHUANG, China, Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 11, 2020, the Ministry of Health of Uzbekistan released the Measures to Regulate the Circulation of Medicines, Medical Devices and Medical Facilities During the COVID-19 Pandemic, which approved those medicines in the white list to launch in Uzbekistan without registration and be used to treat COVID-19 patients. Lianhua Qingwen Capsule, a patented traditional Chinese medicine produced by Yiling Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. was also included in this white list.

A total of 73 imported medicines and bioactive substances, including Lianhua Qingwen Capsule, were involved in the white list of medicines which were approved to be imported without registration, and will be used to treat COVID-19 patients.

Including Lianhua Qingwen, the "three medicines and three prescriptions" have drawn great attention during the epidemic prevention and control in China. The White Paper on China's Fight against COVID-19 issued by the State Council of the People's Republic of China clearly points out that such traditional Chinese medicine products as Lianhua Qingwen showed their definite clinical efficacy for the prevention and control of COVID-19. A new indication, the treatment of "mild and common COVID-19" was approved by the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) on April 12, 2020 to be added for Lianhua Qingwen Capsule / Granules on the basis of the originally approved indications. Obtained jointly by Academicians Zhong Nanshan, Li Lanjuan, and Zhang Boli and also 23 hospitals participating in the diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19, the research results, published in the International Journal of Phytotherapy and Phytopharmacology, one of European authoritative journals, show that Lianhua Qingwen can significantly improve the elimination rates of fever, fatigue, cough and other clinical symptoms of COVID-19, significantly reduce the pulmonary lesions in imaging, shorten the duration of the symptoms, and improve the clinical cure rate of COVID-19.

So far, Lianhua Qingwen has been approved for launch in more than 10 countries and regions such as the Philippines, Brazil, Romania and Mozambique, and also its registration application started in more than 30 countries around the world.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lianhua-qingwen-capsule-was-included-in-the-white-list-of-anti-epidemic-medicines-in-uzbekistan-301112378.html

SOURCE Yiling Pharmaceutical

Nachrichten

