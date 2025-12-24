Li-FT Power To Acquire Azimut's 50% Stake In Galinée Lithium Property

(RTTNews) - Li-FT Power Ltd. (LIFFF, LIFT.V), on Monday, announced that it has entered into a definitive project acquisition agreement with Azimut Exploration Inc. (AZMTF, AZM.V) to acquire Azimut's 50% interest in the Galinée lithium property in Québec.

The consideration includes 2 million Li-FT common shares, a 1.4% net smelter return royalty on the Galinée property, and deferred consideration of $1.5 million payable in cash or shares.

The transaction follows Li-FT's December 14 announcement regarding a binding scheme implementation deed with Winsome Resources Ltd. and a non-binding letter of intent with Azimut and SOQUEM Inc.

The Galinée property hosts wide, high-grade lithium-bearing pegmatites located adjacent to Winsome's Adina deposit.

The company said that the property also includes multiple well-defined exploration prospects, with recent till sampling identifying new spodumene-bearing boulders and outlining two additional highly prospective target areas.

On Tuesday, Li-FT Power closed trading 1.79% lesser at CAD 4.4000 on the TSX Venture Exchange.