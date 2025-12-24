Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’243 0.6%  SPI 18’186 0.5%  Dow 48’442 0.2%  DAX 24’340 0.2%  Euro 0.9286 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’752 0.1%  Gold 4’486 - Bitcoin 68’377 -0.6%  Dollar 0.7877 0.0%  Öl 62.7 0.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278
Top News
So entwickeln sich Bitcoin & Co. am Mittwochvormittag
Goldbarren, Goldmünzen, Goldminen-Aktien & Co.: Welches Gold-Investment lohnt sich am meisten?
NVIDIA & Co.: Diese zehn Aktien sieht Wedbush zum Jahresende 2025 vorn
Bullenmarkt 2026: Warum Tech-Aktien an der NASDAQ vor einem Rekordjahr stehen
Von der Knappheit bei KI-Infrastruktur profitieren: Abseits von NVIDIA-Aktie und Co.
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
24.12.2025 09:31:04

Li-FT Power To Acquire Azimut's 50% Stake In Galinée Lithium Property

(RTTNews) - Li-FT Power Ltd. (LIFFF, LIFT.V), on Monday, announced that it has entered into a definitive project acquisition agreement with Azimut Exploration Inc. (AZMTF, AZM.V) to acquire Azimut's 50% interest in the Galinée lithium property in Québec.

The consideration includes 2 million Li-FT common shares, a 1.4% net smelter return royalty on the Galinée property, and deferred consideration of $1.5 million payable in cash or shares.

The transaction follows Li-FT's December 14 announcement regarding a binding scheme implementation deed with Winsome Resources Ltd. and a non-binding letter of intent with Azimut and SOQUEM Inc.

The Galinée property hosts wide, high-grade lithium-bearing pegmatites located adjacent to Winsome's Adina deposit.

The company said that the property also includes multiple well-defined exploration prospects, with recent till sampling identifying new spodumene-bearing boulders and outlining two additional highly prospective target areas.

On Tuesday, Li-FT Power closed trading 1.79% lesser at CAD 4.4000 on the TSX Venture Exchange.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsenr

Börsenjahr 2025 Rückblick & Ausblick 2026: Aktien, KI, Tech, Gold, Bitcoin, Inflation, Zinsen, Notenbanken und US-Dollar – was hat die Märkte 2025 bewegt und welche Trends prägen 2026?

David Kunz spricht mit Robert Halver und Lars Erichsen über die wichtigsten Entwicklungen für Privatanleger.

Im Video geht es um:

📈 Aktienmarkt 2025: Rekorde trotz Risiken, Zölle und Unsicherheit – wie einordnen?
🤖 KI: Mehr als „Nvidia & Chips“ – welche Branchen 2026 profitieren könnten.
💻 Tech & Magnificent 7: Klumpenrisiko oder weiter der Index-Treiber?
🌐 Marktbreite: Chancen bei Nebenwerten (Russell 2000) und Europa/MDAX.
🏅 Gold & Rohstoffe: Warum Edel- und Industriemetalle wieder wichtiger werden.
₿ Bitcoin & Krypto: Volatilität, Chancen und Risiken 2026.
🏦 Zinsen/Inflation/Fed: Geldpolitik, Schulden und Notenbanken als Markt-Treiber.
💱 USD/CHF: US-Dollar absichern – ja oder nein?

Zum Abschluss: Börsenausblick 2026 – realistische Szenarien und worauf Anleger jetzt achten sollten.

👉🏽 Mehr zum Börsenjahr 2025 & 2026

Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsen

Inside Trading & Investment

23.12.25 SG-Marktüberblick: 23.12.2025
23.12.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Allzeithoch im Blick
19.12.25 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 16.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Tecan, VAT Group
19.12.25 Vontobel wünscht frohe Festtage und einen guten Rutsch ins neue Jahr
19.12.25 Das Rekordhoch im Blick
19.12.25 Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsen
18.12.25 Julius Bär: 18.25% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Softwareone Holding AG
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’807.93 19.50 SJVBHU
Short 14’090.14 13.71 BFES1U
Short 14’621.94 8.83 SB5BKU
SMI-Kurs: 13’242.80 23.12.2025 17:31:08
Long 12’707.63 19.65 SCQB1U
Long 12’430.06 13.78 S1FBQU
Long 11’904.24 8.95 S69BTU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novo Nordisk-Aktie zieht kräftig an: Erste Wegovy-Abnehmpille in den USA zugelassen
Nestlé-Aktie stabil: Wachstum löst laut CEO fast alle Probleme
BYD Aktie News: Anleger trennen sich am Dienstagnachmittag vermehrt von BYD
Quanten-Sprung an der Börse: Steht den Aktien von D-Wave, IonQ & Co. 2026 eine neue Rally bevor?
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA zeigt sich am Abend gestärkt
Alphabet-Aktie schwächelt: Strategischer Kauf von Intersect soll US-Energieinfrastruktur sichern
Ruhe vor Weihnachten: SMI schliesst nach Rekordhoch stärker -- DAX letztlich fester
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA am Nachmittag stärker
NEL ASA Aktie News: Anleger trennen sich am Dienstagmittag vermehrt von NEL ASA
Idorsia Aktie News: Idorsia am Nachmittag im Minusbereich

Top-Rankings

KW 51: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 51: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 51: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
05:49 Papst Leo XIV. feiert erste Christmette im Petersdom
05:34 Pressestimme: 'Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung' zu sinkender Spendenbereitschaft
05:34 Pressestimme: 'Lausitzer Rundschau' zu SPD-Debatte ums Bürgergeld
05:34 Pressestimme: 'Stuttgarter Zeitung' zu Seenotrettung im Mittelmeer
05:34 Pressestimme: 'Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung' zu Höcke gegen Lucassen
05:34 Pressestimme: 'Münchner Merkur' zu Weihnachten/Merz
05:34 Pressestimme: 'Frankfurter Rundschau' zu Trumps Anspruch auf Grönland
05:34 Pressestimme: 'Volksstimme' zu möglichen Gesprächen mit Putin
05:34 Pressestimme: 'Märkische Oderzeitung' zu Weihnachten
04:49 dpa-AFX KUNDEN-INFO: Finanzanalysen in den dpa-AFX Diensten