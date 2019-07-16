Li Fang Accounting Solutions Co. Ltd. and Jiangsu Yangtze River Delta Fine Chemical Co. Ltd Sign Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for Collaboration

ZHENJIANG, China, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Li Fang Accounting Solutions Co. Ltd. ("the company") is pleased to announce to the public the company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding ("MoU") with Yangtze River Delta Fine Chemical Co. Ltd on the 15th of July, 2019. This signing is of utmost importance because it will bond the two companies into a healthy business relationship. With the aid of its sophisticated accounting solution software, the company seeks to render efficient management of our client's internal processes including quality service delivery. The company will do its best to ensure every part of the partnership is fulfilled and satisfaction is guaranteed. The signing was done by Ms Qian Fang, CEO of Li Fang Accounting Solutions Co. Ltd. and Ms. Hongxia Zhao, CFO of Yangtze River Delta Fine Chemical Co. Ltd. The signing took place at Gaozi street, Dantu District, Zhenjiang, Jiangsu at 9am.

Speaking prior to the event, Ms. Hongxia Zhaosaid, "The success of this collaboration depends on the attitude and willingness of the both parties involved to work hand in glove." She continued, "We at Jiangsu Yangtze River Delta Chemical Co. Ltd will support this partnership with every of our resources to ensure its success and I solely believe Li Fang Accounting Solutions Co. Ltd. will put in their very best too," She concluded.

The services that will be provided by Li Fang Accounting Solutions Co. Ltd. to its client company Jiangsu Yangtze River Delta Fine Chemical Co. Ltd will cover quality service delivery and efficient management of their internal processes. The benefits will include:

Internal auditing, accuracy and accountability

Increase productivity and real time view of cashflow

Reduce time, resource and costs with upgraded accounting innovations

Establish a healthy lasting business relationship

About Li Fang Accounting Solutions Co. Ltd.

Founded in 2017, Li Fang Accounting Solutions Co. Ltd. is cloud - based accounting software originally designed for startups and growing businesses with their company base in China. The past years have been a great ride as they are ahead of the race in the accounting software industry. They have proved to be the best accounting Solution Company with their complex accounting features, 700+ full integrations, ample reports and unlimited users. Having the mobility and modern UI of cloud-based software, Li Fang Accounting Solutions Co. Ltd. has distinguished itself and maintained a steady pace ahead of its competitors. One of the biggest feats achieved by Li Fang Accounting Solutions Co. Ltd. is the addition of a project management feature.

Over the years, Li Fang Accounting Solutions Co. Ltd. has taken giant strides in providing business owners with clear visibility of their position financially. They have also succeeded in connecting small businesses with reliable and trusted advisors. Their accounting features enable businesses to view their cash flows, account details and transactions from any given location. The future of accounting for small businesses surely lies in Li Fang Accounting Solutions Co. Ltd.

Website: www.accountingfirm.org

About Jiangsu Yangtze River Delta Fine Chemical Co. Ltd.

Jiangsu Yangtze River Delta Fine Chemical Co. Ltd. is a company that specializes in production of chemical products. Some their best products include: tolylchloride, parachlorotoluene, and parachlorobenzaldehyde. They are Located in the provincial development zone of Fine Chemical Park, Dantu Economic Development Zone, Jiangsu Province, China. A fully foreign- owned enterprise with a registered capital of $28.8 million covering an area of 100,000 square metres. Its geographical location is near perfect as it borders north to the Yangtze River and south to the state road 312 which in turn provide ease in logistics and transportation. They have over 300 employees of which 15% are senior professional and technical staff/technical team. Their annual income as at 2010 was $70 million. About 22,000 tons of p-chlorotoluene and o-chlorotoluene are produced annually. Other high composite materials such as maleic anhydride and unsaturated polyester resins are produced in the volume of 25,000 and 50,000 tons respectively. Their mission include; energy saving, recycling the economy, advancing technological innovation. This is done to develop new chemicals actively and build a strong industrial chain. Sufficient emphasis is laid on chemical R&D in corporation with several Universities and colleges to push forward the developed DCS automatic chlorination control system. It is recorded as the first innovation in the country with high efficient distillation in new and high technology.

Website: www.csjjxhg.com

