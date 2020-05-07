+++ Bitcoin steigt wieder über 9‘000 Franken - jetzt handeln! +++ -w-
07.05.2020 23:28:00

Lhoist North America Expands Lime Production Capacity with New Energy Efficient Vertical Kiln to Meet Growing Steel Industry Demand

MARBLE FALLS, Texas, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After extensive technical review, Lhoist North America has received permit approval from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality for construction of a new energy efficient lime kiln at its Marble Falls, Texas facility. The regulatory approval paves the way for Lhoist to begin construction on the significant expansion at the facility.

Lhoist facility at Marble Falls, TX

The new vertical kiln, which is expected to be operational in 2021, is primarily driven by growing demand for Lhoist's high purity dolomitic lime products in the steel industry. "This project at Marble Falls aligns with our company's commitment to environmentally sustainable growth," said Ron Thompson, President and CEO of Lhoist North America.

While uncertainty due to the Coronavirus pandemic has led many companies to delay capital spending, Lhoist forges ahead with enhanced safety protocols to protect our employees, while meeting projected market needs.  "Despite the current COVID-19 impacts on the economy, Lhoist is investing to create jobs and meet critical supply chain demands, like steel production, which support future infrastructure growth in North America. As a privately held mining company, we are passionate about our mission, dedicated to strong environmental stewardship and committed to the shared success within the communities we work in, and for the customers we serve.  These operating principles and the long-term orientation of our business has always been at our core," said Valentine Berghmans, Vice President, Texas Region.

Lhoist expects to increase its local workforce as a result of the expansion.

About Lhoist 
A subsidiary of Belgium-based Lhoist Group, Lhoist North America is a leading supplier of lime, limestone and other mineral products in the North American marketplace. With its U.S. headquarters in Fort Worth, Texas, Lhoist North America employs 1,500 people at over 50 facilities throughout the United States and Canada.
www.lhoist.com

Name of Press Contact:  David Parker
Title:  Director, Longbow Partners
Phone:  512-320-9933
Email:  dparker@longbow-partners.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lhoist-north-america-expands-lime-production-capacity-with-new-energy-efficient-vertical-kiln-to-meet-growing-steel-industry-demand-301055359.html

SOURCE Lhoist North America

