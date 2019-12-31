31.12.2019 02:00:00

LG's New CordZero Vacs Featuring Power Drive Mop Deliver Spotless Cleaning Made Easy

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Dec. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) is upping the ante at CES® 2020 with new cord-free cleaning products with new mopping capabilities. The LG CordZeroThinQ A9 Stick Vacuum delivers effective vacuuming and mopping from a single stick-type device, while the new CordZeroThinQ Robotic Mop combines LG's robotics and appliance know-how in a compact package that can take on the most difficult cleaning jobs.

With its front-mounted Dual Eye camera, CordZeroThinQ Robotic Mop can accurately detect and recognize its surroundings to avoid collisions with household furniture and pets.

LG's proprietary Power Drive Mop™ technology transforms both the CordZeroThinQ A9 and CordZeroThinQ Robotic Mop into the perfect tools for keeping floors spotlessly clean. Thanks to an advanced automatic water supply system, the two rapidly rotating mop pads always have just the right amount of water to clean without leaving a puddle behind. To accommodate different types of flooring and cleaning power, users can choose to increase, decrease or completely shut off the flow of water.

LG  CordZeroThinQ  A9 with Power Drive Mop
With interchangeable nozzles, the LG CordZeroThinQ A9 can be easily switched from vacuum to mop and back again. Its Power Drive Nozzle removes dust from carpets and hard floors with powerful suction thanks to LG's Smart Inverter Motor™. This same motor delivers great mopping results when used with the Power Drive Mop attachment. One-touch controls, two quick-change battery packs and removable, washable filters elevate the effectiveness of this dual-function appliance. An included multi-type charging stand offers convenient recharging and space-efficient storage for both the vacuum and accessories. Owners of the original CordZeroThinQ A9 can simply purchase the Power Drive Mop upgrade kit, which includes the nozzle and mop pads.

LG CordZeroThinQ Robotic Mop
The LG CordZeroThinQ Robotic Mop takes automatic floor cleaning to another level with its power drive dual spin mops enhanced with Dual Eye™ technology. With its front-mounted Dual Eye camera, CordZeroThinQ Robotic Mop can accurately detect and recognize its surroundings to avoid collisions with household furniture and pets. By accessing MyZone using the LG ThinQ app, users can designate which areas of the house to clean.

Homeowners who also own the CordZeroThinQ R9  robot vacuum can connect the two units via Wi-Fi to create a comprehensive home cleaning network. Once the R9 has completed vacuuming, it notifies CordZeroThinQ Robotic Mop with information on areas of the home that require mopping.

The LG CordZeroThinQ A9 and CordZeroThinQ Robotic Mop will be on display during CES 2020 from January 7-10 in booth #11100, Central Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.  For more information on LG at CES, visit https://ces2020.lgusnewsroom.com/, and follow other exciting CES announcements from LG on social media using #LGCES2020.

About LG Electronics USA
LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $54 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, mobile phones, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, solar energy solutions and vehicle components. The "Life's Good" marketing theme encompasses how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. LG is a 2019 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence. www.LG.com.

