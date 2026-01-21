|
21.01.2026 09:31:13
LG Uplus FY Net Income Rises; Sales Up 5.7%
(RTTNews) - LG Uplus (032640.KS) reported fiscal year net income of 509.2 billion Korean won compared to 314.6 billion Korean won, prior year, an increase of 61.9%. Net income from continuing operation before income tax was 680.5 billion won compared to 450.6 billion won, up 51.0%. Operating income was 892.1 billion won compared to 863.1 billion won, an increase of 3.4%.
Fiscal year sales were 15.45 trillion won compared to 14.63 trillion won, an increase of 5.7% from last year.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Im BX Morning Call erklärt Simon Götschmann (Arkudos), wie eine aktive Schweizer Aktienstrategie funktioniert
https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZollsorgen halten an: SMI und DAX etwas tiefer -- Märkte in Fernost uneinheitlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt präsentieren sich zur Wochenmitte knapp unterhalb der Nulllinie. Am Mittwoch weisen die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes verschiedene Vorzeichen aus.