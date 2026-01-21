Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
21.01.2026 09:31:13

LG Uplus FY Net Income Rises; Sales Up 5.7%

(RTTNews) - LG Uplus (032640.KS) reported fiscal year net income of 509.2 billion Korean won compared to 314.6 billion Korean won, prior year, an increase of 61.9%. Net income from continuing operation before income tax was 680.5 billion won compared to 450.6 billion won, up 51.0%. Operating income was 892.1 billion won compared to 863.1 billion won, an increase of 3.4%.

Fiscal year sales were 15.45 trillion won compared to 14.63 trillion won, an increase of 5.7% from last year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

