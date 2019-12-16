LG TVs First to Exceed Official Industry Definition for 8K Ultra HD TVs

Real 8K 2020 LG SIGNATURE OLED and

LG NanoCell TVs Deliver True-to-Life Viewing Experience

TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - LG Electronics (LG) announced that its TVs are the first in the world to exceed the strict requirements established by the Consumer Technology Association to define the new generation of 8K Ultra HD products and services delivering four times more detail than 4K TV and 16 times more than HDTV.

The official industry 8K Ultra HD designation and logo were developed by the U.S.-based CTA to set a clear definition for retailers and consumers to help better identify products that meet key 8K Ultra HD requirements. LG's Real 8K TVs, which will make their debut at CES 2020, are the first to exceed CTA's specific requirements including those related to resolution, digital inputs, high dynamic range, upscaling, bit depth and measurement methodology.

The CTA based its 8K definition on the threshold specified by the International Committee for Display Metrology.* The measurement guidelines based on contrast modulation (CM) state that resolution must meet a 50 per cent minimum CM threshold along with at least 33 million active pixels in order to qualify as 8K UHD. Other industry standard-setting bodies such as the International Organization for Standardization also use Contrast Modulation as the industry benchmark.

Starting in January 2020, every LG 8K TV will display CTA's 8K UHD logo. New 2020 models build on LG's leadership position as the only manufacturer offering Real 8K TVs in two categories – OLED (LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K) and LCD (LG 8K NanoCell TV) – all delivering CM values in the 90 per cent range, while some other models in the industry remain in the low double digits.

Third-party testing by the global product testing and certification organization Intertek verified that the 75-inch LG NanoCell 8K TV far surpasses the CM measurement requirement set by ICDM, with the unit returning an impressive 90 per cent CM horizontally and 91 per cent CM vertically. Another leading international testing firm, VDE (Verband Deutscher Elektrotechniker) reported nearly identical CM results.

"CTA is the consumer technology industry authority, and LG's use of the CTA 8K UHD logo communicates a clear message to consumers that a Real 8K TV from LG will deliver the viewing experience they expect," said Nam Ho-jun, senior vice president of R&D at LG's Home Entertainment Company. "We expect LG's 2020 8K TV lineup to set a new standard for the TV industry."

* Among other things, to earn the CTA 8K Ultra HD logo, a display must meet a minimum of 50 per cent contrast modulation using a 1x1 grill pattern measured in accordance with the established guidelines for measurement of visible resolution specified in version 1.03c, section 7.8, of the International Display Measurement Standard by the International Committee for Display Metrology.

