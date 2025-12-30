|
30.12.2025 04:14:59
LG To Debut Gallery TV And Art-Focused Screen Innovations At CES 2026
(RTTNews) - LG Electronics will unveil the latest addition to its lifestyle screen portfolio at CES 2026 with the introduction of the LG Gallery TV. Designed as a dedicated digital canvas, the Gallery TV enhances the spatial curation experience offered through LG's Gallery+ service, which features a library of more than 4,500 curated works, the South Korean consumer electronics major said in a statement.
Created for interior-conscious consumers, the Gallery TV brings a refined gallery atmosphere into the home, blending advanced display technology with personal style. Developed in collaboration with museum curators, its "Gallery Mode" optimizes color and brightness to replicate the texture of original masterpieces. A specialized screen reduces glare and reflections, while adaptive picture quality ensures clarity throughout the day.
Available in 55- and 65-inch models, the Gallery TV features a slim, flush-mount design with customizable magnetic frames. It also offers ample internal memory for storing curated content. Beyond its role as an art display, the TV delivers premium entertainment powered by LG's MiniLED technology and the a (Alpha) 7 AI Processor, offering 4K visuals and immersive AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2ch) audio.
The Gallery+ service completes the experience by transforming screens into versatile interior elements. With a library refreshed monthly, users can choose from fine art, cinematic scenes, game visuals, and animations to personalize their space. They can also create custom images using Generative AI or display personal photo collections. Background music options, including built-in tracks and Bluetooth streaming, further enhance ambiance, LG said.
LG will showcase the full Art TV lineup, including the new Gallery TV, at CES 2026.
