LG SIGNATURE Partners With Global Style Icon and Fashion Entrepreneur Olivia Palermo

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LG SIGNATURE has partnered with international style icon Olivia Palermo for a new digital campaign showcasing the brand's sophisticated products in line with the premium brand's philosophy, "Art Inspires Technology, Technology Completes Art." Through its collaboration with Palermo, LG SIGNATURE will actively engage millennial consumers worldwide, sharing its message of sophisticated luxury with the digital generation.

The digital campaign features Palermo sharing how her philosophies of luxurious lifestyle, personal mission, and achievements coincide perfectly with LG SIGNATURE. Just as LG SIGNATURE does with its innovative and artistically inspired appliances, the international style authority and entrepreneur strives for perfection in everything she does, whether it's styling an outfit for a fashion event or creating a new collection of clothing.

Olivia Palermo has cultivated a global community of fans and followers, engaging them with her warmth, wit and inimitable style. A Lifestyle Endorser for LG SIGNATURE, her participation in the digital campaign will highlight the brand's value and authenticity to millennials, who are rapidly emerging as the world's largest and most influential group of consumers.

A fashion creative director, model, entrepreneur and style icon, New York-based Olivia Palermo is the founder and Chief Creative Officer of the Olivia Palermo Group. With her finely-honed ability to curate and harmonize diverse elements, Palermo will curate how art and technology affects her lifestyle, defining herself as an intuitionist, curator, expressionist, and multi-tasker. Synonymous with premium living at its best, Olivia Palermo is a perfect match for LG SIGNATURE.

"I am thrilled with the honor of working with LG SIGNATURE," said Palermo. "A premium lifestyle is one where you can always feel like the best version of yourself. It's a feeling of luxuriousness found in the appreciation of simplicity and efficiency, that technology makes a possibility – and LG SIGNATURE seamlessly enables all of that without having to sacrifice beauty."

"We are delighted to be partnering with Olivia Palermo, as she represents exactly what LG SIGNATURE stands for. Her elegant style and drive to bring perfection to everything she does makes her a wonderful ambassador for the brand," said Kim Jin-hong, head of LG's Global Marketing Center. "Working with such an influential fashion-world icon once again highlights how we are bringing art and technology together."

LG SIGNATURE offers a diverse and growing lineup that includes new 88- and 77-inch 8K OLED TVs, the Wine Cellar, InstaView Door-in-Door™ refrigerator, TWINWash™ washing machine, and more. Uncompromising quality and a focus on the essentials are built into every one of the brand's innovative products. To learn more about LG SIGNATURE, please visit www.LGSIGNATURE.com.

About LG SIGNATURE

LG SIGNATURE is the first ultra-premium brand across multiple product categories from global innovator LG Electronics. Catering to the most discerning consumers, LG SIGNATURE is designed to provide a state-of-the-art living experience that feels pure, sophisticated and luxurious. Combining the very best of everything LG has to offer, the distinctive LG SIGNATURE products were designed with their true essence in mind – streamlined to focus on each product's essential function while maintaining LG SIGNATURE's modern, signature design. www.LGSIGNATURE.com.

