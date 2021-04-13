 LG Shares ESG Philosophy Through Sustainability-focused Campaign | 13.04.21 | finanzen.ch
LG Shares ESG Philosophy Through Sustainability-focused Campaign

Trending Online, Company's #CareForWhatYouWear Digital Campaign Is Raising Consumer Awareness About the Global Issue of Fashion Waste

SEOUL, South Korea, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) has announced that the video for its #CareForWhatYouWear online campaign has achieved 100 million cumulative views worldwide. LG launched its sustainability-focused campaign in countries all around the world to raise awareness of the global issue of fashion waste and encourage consumers to make small changes to help protect the planet. The much-viewed video and online campaign reflect LG's ESG (environmental, social and corporate governance) philosophy and communicate the company's desire to make the world a better place.

One of LG's many ESG initiatives targeting the protection of the environment #CareForWhatYouWear leverages the company's global platform to deliver a message of hope and sustainability to consumers everywhere.

The campaign video begins by examining the significant environmental impact of disposable fashion and the growing volume of clothing being thrown away every year. Importantly, the clip highlights how everyone can play a part in improving the situation by taking better care of the clothes they love, recycling old garments instead of discarding them, and passing on unwanted items to others who will make use of them.

LG's range of laundry solutions, including washing machines, dryers and the Styler, can extend the lifespan of garments, cleaning and refreshing with thorough yet gentle care that minimizes fabric damage.1 #CareForWhatYouWear invites consumers to join the sustainable clothing movement and share how they keep their favorite items of clothing looking great season after season.

As part of its campaign, LG has also collaborated with NET-A-PORTER, a leading online luxury fashion retailer, to offer a limited-edition line of stylish, environmentally-responsible clothing. Made from highly durable, machine washable materials, the collection can be easily cared for at home without the need for professional dry cleaning.

"As a company that takes its responsibility to protect the environment very seriously, it is rewarding to know that people are viewing our video, embracing the message of our campaign, and are standing with us to achieve a more sustainable future," said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. "LG will continue to leverage its global platform to engage with consumers on important issues, and develop appliances and technologies that are better for the planet."

1  Washing machine: AI DD™ provides 18 percent more fabric protection to help extend the lifespan of clothing. Tested by Intertek in March 2019, comparing Cotton cycle with 2kg of underwear to LG's conventional Cotton cycle (F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). AI DD available for three cycles (Cotton, Mixed Fabric, and Easy Care). Results may differ depending on load composition and environmental factors.
Dryer and Styler: Using LG's low temperature heat pump technology, LG DUAL Inverter Heat Pump™ Dryer and Styler help protect clothes from damage.

About LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company

The LG Home Appliance & Air Solution Company is a global leader in home appliances, smart home solutions, air quality systems as well as visionary products featuring next generation AI. The company is creating total solutions for the home with its industry leading core technologies and is committed to making life better and healthier for consumers by developing thoughtfully designed kitchen appliances, living appliances and air solution products. Together, these products deliver enhanced convenience, superb performance, efficient operation and compelling health benefits. For more news on LG, go to www.LGnewsroom.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1485493/CareForWhatYouWear_Brand_Film_01.jpg  
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1485491/CareForWhatYouWear_Brand_Film_02.jpg  
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1485492/CareForWhatYouWear_Product_Packshot_01.jpg  
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1485490/CareForWhatYouWear_Product_Packshot_02.jpg  

