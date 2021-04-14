 LG Racks Up 31 Red Dot Design Awards | 14.04.21 | finanzen.ch
LG Racks Up 31 Red Dot Design Awards

SEOUL, South Korea, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) has once again been recognized for its strength in consumer and industrial design, earning an impressive 31 product design accolades at this year's Red Dot Award, one of the design industry's top honors. Introduced at CES 2021, LG's designer appliances was honored with 5 awards which includes InstaView® Door-in-Door® refrigerator, Fridge and Freezer pair, CordZero stick vacuum, air conditioner and Styler.

LG Red Dot 2021

Among the most meaningful is the honor bestowed upon LG designer appliances in the Materials and Surfaces category for their implementation of color, material and finish (CMF). Introduced as a bold reimagining of conventional appliances, LG's designer appliances is a melding of technologically advanced home appliances with premium materials that can be customized to meet the specifications of each customer. Materials such as stainless steel, glass, metal and FENIX – an innovative material with advanced coating technology developed by Arpa Industriale – are utilized to illuminate the refinement of each product in the collection.

Other honors include recognition for LG WashTower™, a single-unit, vertical laundry solution that frees up more floor space while handling ultra-large loads, for exceptional design. Beyond home appliances, a number of LG's computer products such as UltraGear™ gaming monitor and LG gram were commended for their advanced, sleek designs that exemplified the products' core values.

The Red Dot Design Award is one of the three most prestigious professional design competitions in the world and the distinctive mark has become established internationally as one of the most sought-after seals of quality for exceptional design. This year some 7,800 products were submitted for the jury's consideration.

"As a brand that strives to deliver quality products with exceptional design, it is always a great honor to receive recognition from Red Dot," Lee Chul-bae, head of LG Electronics' Corporate Design Management Center. "LG is devoted to meeting consumers' desire to enhance the quality of space with high-quality products that also look good and we will continue to pursue innovative designs that deliver on these expectations."

About LG Electronics, Inc.
LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 75,000. LG's five companies – Home Appliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Mobile Communications, Vehicle component Solutions and Business Solutions – combined for global sales of over USD 56 billion in 2020. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, mobile devices, monitors, service robots, automotive components and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. Visit www.LGnewsroom.com for the latest news.

LG Red Dot 2021

LG Logo (PRNewsfoto/LG Electronics USA) (PRNewsfoto/LG Electronics USA)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lg-racks-up-31-red-dot-design-awards-301268093.html

SOURCE LG Electronics USA

﻿

