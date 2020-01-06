LG OLED TVs Make Creators' Dreams Come True, BringIng Cinema, Sports, Gaming To Life In New Ways

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG), the world leader in OLED TVs, is raising the bar again in 2020 with 13 new LG OLED models led by three new art-inspired GX Gallery series 4K Ultra HD TVs, 88- and 77-inch class Real 8K models and an all-new OLED screen size – 48-inch. Unveiled at CES® 2020, the new LG OLED TVs – and new 8K and 4K LG NanoCell LCD TVs – are designed to deliver stunning picture quality and innovative design with upgraded performance and artificial intelligence-enabled features that bring movies, sports and video games to life like never before imagined.

At the heart of the latest 8K and 4K LG OLED and 8K LG NanoCell TVs are a number of advanced core technologies, most notably the new α (Alpha) 9 Gen 3 AI Processor. This advanced processor leverages upgraded processing power and artificial intelligence deep learning algorithms to improve on LG's renowned picture quality and enable a host of specialized features for various types of content including movies, games and sports, taking the user experience to new heights.

LG's 2020 premium TVs flaunt unique, elegant designs that integrate effortlessly with any home decor. The all-new minimalist Gallery Series takes design to a whole different level with an ultra-thin form factor – the 65-inch model is a mere 20 millimeters (0.79 inches) thin. Paired with an included specially-designed wall mount, these 55-, 65- and 77-inch class models hang completely flush on the wall, providing a dramatic appearance, transforming the OLED into a piece of art.

The GX Gallery series 4K UHD models join the groundbreaking LG OLED WX Wallpaper series (razor-thin 77- and 65-inch models) and the LG SIGNATURE OLED R (model 65RX) to provide genuine space integration and an element of futuristic luxury, elevating their surroundings regardless of whether they're turned on.

The 2020 LG OLED ZX Real 8K models, delivering four times more detail than 4K TV and 16 times more than HDTV, exceed the strict requirements established by the Consumer Technology Association's (CTA) official industry definition for 8K Ultra HD TVs. The 88- and 77-inch LG OLED models are among the first to earn the new CTA 8K Ultra HD logo.

For 2020, while offering new versions of the two popular 4K UHD series (models CX, BX) in 77- (CX only), 65- and 55-inch class sizes, LG is also bringing the unparalleled picture quality of LG OLED TV to an all-new screen size – 48-inch. This 4K UHD unit (model OLED48CX) reproduces even sharper picture quality with 8 million-plus pixels on the 48-inch screen, density comparable to that of a 96-inch 8K TV.

The 2020 LG NanoCell TV lineup is highlighted by four Real 8K TV models (75- and 65-inch models in Nano99 & Nano97 series), all exceeding the stringent requirements needed to display the official industry 8K UHD logo from CTA.

ULTIMATE CINEMA EXPERIENCE

Combining OLED's self-emissive technology and absolute blacks with support for Dolby Vision IQ and the UHD Alliance's new Filmmaker Mode™, 2020 LG OLED TVs bring the cinema into the living room with new levels of realism. With Dolby Vision® ultra-vivid high dynamic range imaging, Dolby Atmos® immersive sound, and for the first time ever, Dolby Vision IQ, 2020 LG OLED TVs deliver a truly spectacular video-audio experience. Dolby Vision IQ introduces new intelligent features for TVs to deliver optimal picture quality as the creatives intended, no matter the ambient light environment or content genre.

The new Filmmaker Mode, supported by Hollywood's leading directors, delivers images the way they intended. By disabling certain post-processing effects (such as motion smoothing, noise reduction and sharpening) while perfectly preserving correct aspect ratios, colors and frame rates, LG OLED TVs with the Filmmaker Mode faithfully replicate the original vision of the director. LG OLED TVs also have been recognized by the Hollywood Professional Association with its Excellence in Engineering Award as the first and only with integrated hardware-level calibration software, further solidifying LG's OLED TV as Hollywood's leading reference consumer display for use in content production.

LG's award-winning webOS smart TV platform will bring 2020 LG OLED and LG NanoCell TVs a plethora of programming from the constantly-growing number of top global content providers through apps and services such as Disney+, Netflix and CBS All Access. New for 2020, the Apple TV app allows customers to subscribe and watch Apple TV+ and Apple TV channels as well as access their iTunes video library and buy or rent more than 100,000 films and TV shows. Customers with 2018 and 2019 LG TV models will also be able to enjoy the Apple TV app this year.

ULTIMATE GAME EXPERIENCE

With stellar picture quality and newly added gaming features, LG's 2020 TVs are ideal for serious gamers, delivering the most seamless, immersive big-screen gaming experiences available anywhere. As the first TV manufacturer to offer NVIDIA G-SYNC® Compatibility, LG is expanding this capability in 2020 to 12 OLED TVs to provide a flawless PC gaming experience without screen tearing or other distracting visual artifacts.

With unparalleled variable refresh rate and ultra-fast response time, LG OLED TVs are considered the most advanced gaming TVs on the market today. With the extremely low input lag of expensive desktop gaming monitors, detail-packed visuals of today's games are simply jaw-dropping on LG OLED TVs. And the smoothness and responsiveness of controlling the onscreen action has to be experienced to be believed.

In another industry-first, 2020 LG OLED TVs feature the HDR Gaming Interest Group's HGiG Mode so gamers can enjoy high quality visuals as game creators and developers intended when playing HDR games via consoles on their LG TVs. HGiG is a body made up of companies from the game and display industries that develops standards to improve the HDR gaming experience for consumers.

During intense gaming sessions, LG OLED TVs even help address eye fatigue. The Eye Comfort Display certification, from the trusted international testing lab TÜV Rheinland, verifies that LG OLED TVs offer adjustability for blue light content, are flicker-free, and provide exceptional image quality from any angle. LG OLED screens meet every TÜV testing criterion, including wide color gamut and HDR.

ULTIMATE SPORTS EXPERIENCE

Not only ideal for film buffs and gamers, LG OLED TVs are perfect for sports fans, too, made possible by the new α9 Gen 3 AI Processor – and sports-centric features.

Sports Alert helps users to keep track of their favorite teams and schedules and notifying them as soon as a team scores. Users can select their favorite teams in various sports – soccer, football, baseball, etc. – to receive automatic updates at the start of a match, whenever a team scores and when the game ends.

Sports fans can also benefit from enhanced sound. Viewers can connect the TV to Bluetooth speakers to create a more dynamic soundscape to create a real stadium environment.

LG's full 8K and 4K OLED and NanoCell LCD TV lineup will be on display during CES 2020 from January 7-10 at the company's booth (#11199, Central Hall, Las Vegas Convention Center). For more information on LG at CES, please visit ces2020.lgusnewsroom.com, and follow other exciting CES announcements from LG on social media using #LGCES2020.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $54 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, mobile phones, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, solar energy solutions and vehicle components. The "Life's Good" marketing theme encompasses how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. LG is a 2019 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence. www.LG.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lg-oled-tvs-make-creators-dreams-come-true-bringing-cinema-sports-gaming-to-life-in-new-ways-300981188.html

SOURCE LG Electronics USA