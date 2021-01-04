SMI 10’704 0.2%  SPI 13’328 0.1%  Dow 30’606 0.7%  DAX 13’719 -0.3%  Euro 1.0817 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3’553 -0.5%  Gold 1’898 0.2%  Bitcoin 26’048 1.3%  Dollar 0.8839 0.3%  Öl 51.7 0.6% 
04.01.2021 02:00:00

LG Introduces Designer Appliances at CES 2021

Variety of Colors and Materials Cater to Different Tastes, Blend Seamlessly with Any Home Interior

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics' Furniture Concept Appliances are making their anticipated global debut at CES® 2021 with an interactive experience that lets attendees design a virtual living space with appliances that can be customized to their liking. These new products from the world's leading home appliance company blur the line between state-of-the-art home appliances and designer furnishings. Included in the collection are InstaView® Door-in-Door® refrigerator, Fridge and Freezer pair, microwave, dishwasher, water purifier, WashTower™ and Styler.

The ability of these products to integrate effortlessly in any environment is enhanced by the diversity of luxurious materials and modern, understated colors that can be mixed and matched to order. The suite of LG's Furniture Concept Appliances offers multiple combinations of materials and colors to choose from, enabling customers to customize each product to suit their personal tastes and the décor of any room in their home.

The premium look of the Furniture Concept Appliances is further achieved through the use of various finishes including stainless steel, glass, metal, and FENIX, an innovative material with advanced coating technology designed by Arpa Industriale of Italy. Opaque, fingerprint-resistant and pleasing to the touch, FENIX [1] offers excellent durability and has a timeless yet distinctly modern appearance.[2]

Through the innovative experience provided by the virtual showroom at CES 2021, LG is providing visitors with an opportunity to experience the collection's remarkable versatility online. Guests will be able to design their dream interior and fill it with LG Furniture Concept Appliances in the colors and finishes of their choice.

"LG Furniture Concept Appliances are multipurpose products that provide the best of both form and function," said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. "A stylish amalgamation of furniture and high-performance home solutions, we developed this collection to help pave the way to a more unified, spatially integrated home."

Visit LG's virtual exhibition booth at CES 2021 starting on January 11 to experience LG Furniture Concept Appliances in a virtual living space.

1 www.arpaindustriale.com/en/products

2 Product and color availability may vary by region.

About LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company

The LG Home Appliance & Air Solution Company is a global leader in home appliances, smart home solutions, air quality systems as well as visionary products featuring next generation AI. The company is creating total solutions for the home with its industry leading core technologies and is committed to making life better and healthier for consumers by developing thoughtfully designed kitchen appliances, living appliances and air solution products. Together, these products deliver enhanced convenience, superb performance, efficient operation and compelling health benefits. For more news on LG, go to www.LGnewsroom.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1393431/LG_Furniture_Concept_Appliances_at_CES_2021_01.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1393430/LG_Furniture_Concept_Appliances_at_CES_2021_02.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1393432/LG_Furniture_Concept_Appliances_at_CES_2021_03.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1393433/LG_Furniture_Concept_Appliances_at_CES_2021_04.jpg  

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Novartis 83.65
1.42 %
Roche Hldg G 309.00
0.67 %
Swiss Life Hldg 412.40
0.44 %
LafargeHolcim 48.62
0.37 %
The Swatch Grp 241.50
0.21 %
Swisscom 477.10
-0.40 %
UBS Group 12.47
-0.44 %
CieFinRichemont 80.08
-0.52 %
Sika 241.80
-0.66 %
Part Grp Hldg 1’040.00
-1.05 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

30.12.20
Daily Markets: Nasdaq 100 – Neues Allzeithoch / LafargeHolcim – Widerstand hält
28.12.20
Jahresausblick 2021: Wo wird der SMI in einem Jahr stehen? | BX Swiss TV
28.12.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 10.00% Barrier Reverse Convertibel Softcallable auf Amazon, Netflix, Spotify, The Walt Disney Company
22.12.20
Vontobel: derimail - Zahlungsabwickler überzeugten 2020 - hier passende Produkte finden
21.12.20
Will Virus Cap Q4 Growth?
17.12.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Zur Rose Group AG
17.12.20
SMI erwacht aus Dornröschenschlaf
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

31.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: China
31.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Asiatische Aktien
30.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Europa
mehr
Jahresausblick 2021: Wo wird der SMI in einem Jahr stehen? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin-Rally beschleunigt sich - Kurs kurz über 33'000 Dollar
Recycling oder Verkauf? So viel Gold lässt sich aus alten Smartphones herausholen
Bitcoin-Rally geht weiter - Kurs kratzt an Marke von 35'000 Dollar
Tesla im Visier: Toyota startet Elektroautooffensive in 2021
Tesla-Aktie: Tesla liefert 2020 halbe Million Fahrzeuge aus - Absatz steigt um 36 Prozent
Warren Buffett: So wurde das Orakel von Omaha zum Starinvestor
Facebook hat mit Novi und Diem grosse Pläne für 2021
Lohnender Luxus: Diese Sachwerte bringen mehr Rendite als Aktien
2020: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
NEL ASA: Das steckt hinter dem norwegischen Wasserstoffunternehmen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI zum Jahresende stärker -- DAX beendet letzten Börsentag des Jahres tiefer
Der heimische Markt hat sich am Mittwoch etwas höher in die Feiertagspause zum Jahreswechsel verabschiedet. Der deutsche Leitindex hatte an seinem letzten Börsentag des Jahres 2020 letztendlich Verluste zu beklagen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit