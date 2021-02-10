LG Expands Exclusive 'Craft Ice' Feature To More Refrigerator Models In 2021

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Helping inspire consumers to get even more creative in the kitchen while spending more time at home, LG Electronics USA is doubling the number of LG premium refrigerator models with cubed, crushed and LG's exclusive, slow-melting Craft Ice.™ In 2021, LG will offer the industry-exclusive feature on more than 30 models, including InstaView™ Door-in-Door®, French-Door and Side-by-Side styles, some of which will be on display at the virtual 2021 Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS).

Ice Three Ways featuring LG's Exclusive Craft Ice

LG refrigerators with Craft Ice are the industry's first to make automatically slow-melting round ice (two inches in diameter) in the freezer, along with cubed and crushed in the door, for upscale drinks right at home. Having three types of ice makes it easy to create inspired cocktails and elevates iced coffees, sodas and other drinks all while keeping them colder longer without getting watered down.

LG's 2021 smart refrigerators with Craft Ice include the option to double the daily Craft Ice output – from three to six ice spheres – in the same amount of time.1 They can store more than 20 ice spheres in the freezer bin and auto-replenish to keep Craft Ice ready to go.

The Right Configuration and Finish to Fit Your Homestyle

With Craft Ice available on more than 30 models this year, shoppers now will have the option to choose the configuration and finish that fits their homestyle – including the totally reimagined 2021 LG Side-by-Side InstaView refrigerator, premium French Door models available in counter- and standard depth, and InstaView Door-in-Door models that let users knock twice to illuminate the sleek glass door panel and see inside in an instant.

A Fresh Take on Side-by-Side

LG's flagship 2021 side-by-side refrigerator with Craft Ice modernizes the traditional configuration with a 23% larger sleek InstaView glass panel to make seeing inside easier than ever and elevated stainless steel flat door panels for a contemporary design never before offered in the format.

For performance and convenience-enhancing updates, LG UVnano™ technology in the water dispenser nozzle removes up to 99.99 percent of bacteria on the nozzle2 in 24 hours and LG's proven freshness-enhancing systems – LINEARCooling™ and DoorCooling+™ – minimize temperature fluctuations that cause food spoilage3 and evenly distribute cool air. 4

French Doors with Flexibility –Plus, some with the Market Largest Capacity5

LG's expansive offering of French Door models with Craft Ice include the largest capacity counter depth models in the market5 (models LRFVS3006,LRMVS3006) for users who like to stock up fresh foods.

For the ultimate in flexible storage, LG's newest four-door models feature its first Full-Convert drawer offering five temperature settings to fit your family's changing needs (LRMDC2306, LRMDS3006). The drawer's temperature can be changed with a simple touch of a button, enabling users to increase usable freezer space by 40 percent or refrigerator capacity by 10 percent. Five temperature profiles include: Chilled Wine (41°), Deli/Snacks (37°), Cold Drinks (33°), Meat/Seafood (29°), and Freeze (-7°).

Peace of Mind Built In

For added peace of mind, the new refrigerators support LG's artificial intelligence-powered customer service platform, LG Proactive Customer Care. The industry-first personalized customer support tool provides customized maintenance tips and monthly usage reports that help users keep appliances working their best; and alerts that flag potential issues before they arise – at no additional cost.

Available Now

LG ENERGY STAR® certified refrigerators with Craft Ice will be available throughout the year at retailers nationwide and on www.LG.com for select models. To shop the line, visit lg.com/refrigerator/craft-ice.

1 Shape and clarity of ice will be impacted when Craft Ice+ is activated; may vary with settings, water supply and home use conditions. with settings, water supply and home use conditions.

2 Assessed by TÜV Rheinland in 2020 using LG testing method measuring reduction of Escherichia coli, Staphylococcus aureus, Pseudomonas aeruginosa in distilled water samples after exposure to product's UV LED for 10 minutes per hour after a total of 24 hours in normal household use setting. Actual results may vary depending on environmental conditions and usage. Product does not treat or cure health-related conditions and does not guarantee that water filtered by product will be free from contaminants such as microbiological particles.

3 Based on UL test results using LG's internal testing method measuring average peak to peak temperature fluctuation in fresh food compartment between LG models Bottom Freezer GBB72NSDFN (±0.5C°), French Door GF-L570PL (±0.5C°), Side-by-Side J811NS35 (±0.5C°), Top Freezer B607S (±0.5C°) and Top Freezer B606S (±1.0C°), on no load and normal temperature setting. Results may vary in actual usage.

4 Based on UL test results using LG's internal testing method comparing time needed for temperature of water in top basket to drop between Door Cooling+ and Non-Door Cooling+ models. DoorCooling+ pauses when door is opened.

5 Among Standard-Depth refrigerators based on Models LRFVS3006S and LRMV3006S

