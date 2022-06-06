Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
07.06.2022 01:30:00

LG Energy Solution Expands Joint Research Projects to Europe

  • LG Energy Solution broadens next-generation battery research partnerships by teaming with University of Münster and Forschungszentrum Jülich in Germany following cooperation with UCSD in U.S. and KAIST in Korea
  • Battery manufacturer and two German research institutes to focus on developing next-generation electrolyte and a green process for lithium-ion battery manufacturing

SEOUL, South Korea, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Energy Solution (LGES; 373220) is expanding its joint battery research programs with leading institutions across the world as it aims to drive next-generation battery technology amid the fast-changing industry.

LGES today announced that it is partnering up with academic organizations in Germany. The company will be working with Münster Electrochemical Energy Technology (MEET) of University of Münster and Helmholtz Institute Münster (HI MS) of Forschungszentrum Jülich. These institutions will take part in a joint battery research program funded by LGES's Frontier Research Laboratory (FRL).

Researchers from all three parties (LGES, MEET and HI MS) will be working on a research for the next generation lithium-ion battery technology using green materials and processes. In particular, the joint research team will be looking into ways to boost battery cell performance including its energy density and cycle life.

Through its FRL programs, LG Energy Solution has been leading the industry by continuously driving battery-related studies with prestigious academia across the world.

LG Energy Solution first established the FRL program with the University of California San Diego to develop a new type of an all-solid-state battery by putting together a solid-state electrolyte and advanced electrode techniques.

Separately, LGES started the FRL program with Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST), a national university, for base techniques on elements of next-generation batteries last October.

LG Energy Solution said it will continue to expand its FRL program globally as it hopes to explore and preoccupy next-generation battery techniques while offering scientists to focus on battery-related researches.

"Through multiple FRL programs worldwide, LG Energy Solution will thrive to lead the commercialization of next-generation battery techniques," said Youngjoon Shin, Chief Technology Officer of LG Energy Solution.

About LG Energy Solution

LG Energy Solution (KRX: 373220), a split-off from LG Chem, is a leading global manufacturer of lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles, mobility, IT, and energy storage systems. With 30 years of experience in revolutionary battery technology and extensive research and development (R&D), the company is the top battery-related patent holder in the world with over 24,000 patents. Its robust global network, which spans North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia, includes battery manufacturing facilities established through joint ventures with major automakers such as General Motors, Stellantis N.V. and Hyundai Motor Group. At the forefront of green business and sustainability, LG Energy Solution aims to achieve carbon neutral operations by 2050, while embodying the value of shared growth and promoting diverse and inclusive corporate culture. To learn more about LG Energy Solution's ideas and innovations, visit https://www.lgensol.com.

 

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lg-energy-solution-expands-joint-research-projects-to-europe-301561674.html

SOURCE LG Energy Solution

