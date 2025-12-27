Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
27.12.2025 07:26:19

LG Electronics Launches UltraGear Evo Gaming Monitor Brand

(RTTNews) - LG Electronics (LG) announced the global launch of its new premium gaming monitor brand, UltraGear evo, set to debut at CES 2026. Building on LG's leadership in 5K and 5K2K gaming displays, UltraGear evo expands the boundaries of high-resolution gaming with a portfolio of monitors spanning OLED, New MiniLED, and ultra-wide formats.

At the core of UltraGear evo is LG's proprietary on-device AI solution, introducing the world's first 5K AI Upscaling technology. This innovation delivers 5K-class clarity without requiring GPU upgrades, while also enhancing visuals and audio through AI Scene Optimization and AI Sound.

The inaugural lineup features three flagship models: the 39GX950B, a 39-inch 5K2K OLED gaming monitor; the 27GM950B, the world's first 5K New MiniLED display; and the 52G930B, the world's largest 5K2K 240Hz gaming monitor. Each model combines ultra-high definition with speed and immersion, offering gamers a choice of form factors tailored to different play styles.

The UltraGear evo series will be showcased at CES 2026 in two interactive zones: a "Dream Setup" inspired by gaming communities and a SimCraft-powered racing simulation featuring the 39-inch GX9.

In addition to the evo lineup, LG will also launch the UltraGear GX7 (27GX790B) in global markets on the opening day of CES 2026. This 27-inch QHD Tandem OLED gaming monitor features a 540Hz refresh rate and Dual Mode operation, designed to meet the demands of competitive gamers.

Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsenr

Börsenjahr 2025 Rückblick & Ausblick 2026: Aktien, KI, Tech, Gold, Bitcoin, Inflation, Zinsen, Notenbanken und US-Dollar – was hat die Märkte 2025 bewegt und welche Trends prägen 2026?

David Kunz spricht mit Robert Halver und Lars Erichsen über die wichtigsten Entwicklungen für Privatanleger.

Im Video geht es um:

📈 Aktienmarkt 2025: Rekorde trotz Risiken, Zölle und Unsicherheit – wie einordnen?
🤖 KI: Mehr als „Nvidia & Chips“ – welche Branchen 2026 profitieren könnten.
💻 Tech & Magnificent 7: Klumpenrisiko oder weiter der Index-Treiber?
🌐 Marktbreite: Chancen bei Nebenwerten (Russell 2000) und Europa/MDAX.
🏅 Gold & Rohstoffe: Warum Edel- und Industriemetalle wieder wichtiger werden.
₿ Bitcoin & Krypto: Volatilität, Chancen und Risiken 2026.
🏦 Zinsen/Inflation/Fed: Geldpolitik, Schulden und Notenbanken als Markt-Treiber.
💱 USD/CHF: US-Dollar absichern – ja oder nein?

Zum Abschluss: Börsenausblick 2026 – realistische Szenarien und worauf Anleger jetzt achten sollten.

👉🏽 Mehr zum Börsenjahr 2025 & 2026

Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsen

